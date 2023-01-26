India: Police and students clash as tensions rise over banned BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi | world news





Tensions have escalated in India as police and students were involved in scuffles over a BBC documentary examining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the 2002 riots in Gujarat. The second and final part of the series was screened in the UK on Tuesday evening, while authorities in the the largest democracy in the world has been trying to stop the controversial show from airing in its colleges, universities and on social networks. The government’s efforts have been criticized as an attack on press freedom – while protests calling for it to be screened have continued to spread. On Wednesday, police clashed with protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, where a group of students said they planned to screen the banned documentary. Picture:

Police outside the main entrance of Jamia Millia Islamia University. Photo: AP

Police equipped with tear gas and riot gear gathered outside the campus gates and arrested at least six students as the unrest broke out. It comes after the capital’s Jawaharlal Nehru University cut off electricity and internet to its campus on Tuesday before the documentary was screened by a student union. Hundreds of people would then have seen it on their laptops and cell phones. Authorities at the University of Hyderabad in southern India have launched an investigation after a group of students showed the banned documentary earlier this week. The Federation of Students of India said that they plan to show the program in all Indian states. India’s federal government blocked the BBC documentary over the weekend and banned people from sharing clips on social media, citing emergency powers under its information technology laws. Twitter and YouTube complied with the request and removed many links to the documentary. India: The Modi Question examines the role of the prime minister when he was chief minister of the western state of Gujarat, when it was plagued by riots. Picture:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was previously Chief Minister of Gujarat

According to official figures, the violence has claimed more than 1,000 lives, mostly Muslims, and erupted after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims caught fire, killing 59 people. Human rights activists estimate that at least double that number died in the riots. Mr Modi denied accusations that he failed to stop the violence. Read more:

Anger over £6,000 compensation offer for victims of deadly bridge collapse in India

Protests in India over rising food and fuel bills Suspicions that Mr Modi was quietly supporting the riots led the UK, US and EU to deny him a visa – a decision that has since been reversed. Last week, India’s Foreign Ministry called the documentary “a piece of propaganda designed to promote a particularly discredited narrative”. But the BBC said the program had been “rigorously researched” and involved a wide range of voices and opinions – and added that the Indian government “refused to answer” questions raised in the series.

