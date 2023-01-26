STEPHEN GLOVER: The reason the BBC chairman is facing a staff mutiny is because they can’t have wealthy Tories in charge

Mutiny at the BBC! Maybe Netflix should produce a series if Auntie doesn’t want to make one herself.

The mutineers would be, well, most of the journalists who work for the organization, including those who recently spoke on the airwaves in a sepulchral tone about an obviously very wicked man.

This is Richard Sharp, the president of the Beeb, and already a figure of hatred for many of its employees. First, he is a spectacularly wealthy former banker. Second, he is a Conservative who donated 400,000 to the party. And, thirdly, he is a close friend of Boris Johnson, whom he calls ‘Al’, as only close friends do.

All things are very bad, especially at the BBC. Mr. Sharp, who served as President for nearly two years, was already a marked man before committing the unpardonable sin which filled the hearts of Corporation reporters with righteous anger.

This is Richard Sharp, the chairman of the Beeb, and already a hate figure for many of his employees.

I wonder who could play Mr Sharp. Once upon a time this would have been a shoo-in for Boris Karloff, but sadly he is no longer with us and hasn’t been for some time. I expect Netflix to find someone.

And what, you ask, is Mr. Sharp’s heinous crime? A close and wealthy friend of his, who also happens to be a distant cousin of Boris Johnson, asked him if ‘Al’ would take a loan to ease his high-profile financial troubles.

He could do it, replied Mr. Sharp, to the wealthy friend, whose name is Sam Blyth. I’ll have a word with Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary. At the time, Mr Sharp was working at No 10, not for the money, of course, because he had so much of it that he knew Mr Case well.

A conversation took place during which Mr Sharp reminded Mr Case that he had just put his name forward to be chairman of the BBC. Mr Blyth was contacted and a loan was duly agreed, but possibly for less than the widely quoted figure of 800,000.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces criticism over conflict of interest allegations involving BBC Chairman Richard Sharp

Where is the great crime? Mr. Sharp did not apply for the loan, which had already been offered to him, and did not benefit from it in any way. He was simply putting the improvident Mr. Johnson with his considerate relative.

His mistake and I think it was a mistake was not to mention his minor role during the selection process for the BBC chairmanship. Although Mr. Case, who is, after all, the highest civil servant in the country, knew all about it.

Maybe Mr. Sharp forgot or didn’t think it was relevant. It is surely absurd to suggest that he was given the job as a reward for facilitating the loan.

No, Mr Sharp became chairman of the BBC partly because he is obviously very capable, and also because he is wealthy, Tory and a longtime friend of Boris Johnson. And to outraged souls pressing fragrant salts on their incredulous faces, I say: it has always been so.

Mr Sharp became chairman of the BBC partly because he is obviously very capable, and also because he is wealthy, Tory and a longtime friend of Boris Johnson.

In the early 2000s, when the New Labor sun was shining on the country, Beeb chairman Gavyn Davies was a party stalwart, while his wife was private secretary to Gordon Brown. Like Mr. Sharp, oddly enough, Mr. Davies had made his fortune in the rapacious American bank Goldman Sachs.

The director general of the BBC at the same time was Greg Dyke, who, like Mr Davies, was extremely wealthy. Mr Dyke had donated 55,000 to New Labor and was a Tony Blair cheerleader.

Some of us grumbled, of course we did, especially about Mr. Dyke because of his editorial role, but no one paid attention. Ironically, both men were swept up in the Hutton inquiry into the Iraq war, but that’s another story.

What I mean is that BBC journalists did not openly object when two left-wing panjandrums were hurled at them by the Labor government. Sir Keir Starmer and his deputy, Angela Rayner, have hypocritically erased New Labour’s worst excesses from their memory.

What is extraordinary is that when the Tories took power with the Liberal Democrats in 2010, they continued to appoint Labor types to many key positions in preference to their own people.

New Labor was not content to land the two top jobs at the BBC for its henchmen. Most quangos were led by his followers. Throughout his 13-year reign, more than half of all appointees with stated affiliations were supporters of Tony Blair or Gordon Brown. For seven years, more than 60% have been.

What is extraordinary is that when the Tories took power with the Liberal Democrats in 2010, they continued to appoint Labor types to many key positions in preference to their own people, even after winning absolute majority in 2015.

It was only after the 2019 election that the Conservatives finally made a concerted effort to appoint like-minded people to important positions. Michael Grade has been appointed President of Ofcom. Richard Sharp became chairman of the BBC, a post with very limited powers.

For many left-wing journalists at the Beeb, it is an offense to the natural order that a former Tory banker friend of Boris Johnson should be appointed to the most prominent post at our national broadcaster.

Reported talk of the mutiny reflects the continuing lack of political balance within the BBC’s ranks. Who can doubt that, if Mr. Sharp were on the left, his minor mistakes would have been overlooked and he would not be being kicked out of the Corporation?

He’s even come under fire for taking part in a job interview last year with Deborah Turness as the BBC’s new information officer, although his role includes a place on the board he had reason to do so. Former BBC journalist Jon Sopel wrongly suggested in a podcast that Mr Sharp was a conservative influence.

It was also a thinly concealed attack on Ms Turness, who is seen by some at the BBC as an enemy of the ‘woke’ in her mission to establish her as an unbiased broadcaster who should inspire the confidence of her audience.

Mr. Sharp has also set himself up as a champion of impartiality. In an interview on Tuesday, he suggested the BBC is “world class when it comes to reviewing and assessing our impartiality”. It’s very debatable.

I happen to think that conservative President Nadhim Zahawi has misbehaved in his fiscal affairs and will probably have to resign. Still, he hasn’t received a fair hearing in recent days from Aunt, who is turned on by the prospect of Tory blood.

On Tuesday’s Newsnight on BBC2, for example, disgruntled former Tory Dominic Grieve and former Civil Service chief and Labor adviser Bob Kerslake were given free rein to black out Mr Zahawi’s name without any opposing voices.

Impartial? I do not think so. Mr. Zahawi’s unfair treatment shows the amount of work Richard Sharp, Deborah Turness and other senior Beeb executives have to do.

Mr. Sharp would not have been my choice in his job, I would have preferred someone with broadcasting experience and I confess to having a personal bias against anyone who has worked for Goldman Sachs.

But he’s not a bad guy and he didn’t do anything wrong. His mistakes have been grotesquely magnified by politically motivated people who simply cannot bear the idea of ​​a wealthy Tory being president of the BBC.