Facebook has lifted its ban on former President Donald Trump





Meta lets its most controversial user, former President Donald Trump, return to Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook and Instagram, along with Twitter, YouTube and Snap, suspended Trump after the former president praised rioters as they stormed the capital on January 6, 2021. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg , said he suspended Trump indefinitely at the time saying he used Facebook inappropriately. incite a violent insurrection against American democracy.

Two years later, Meta says Trump no longer poses an immediate risk to public safety. On Wednesday, he announced he would end the suspension of Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks. His decision follows Twitter’s call last month to reverse its permanent ban on Trump.

The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying about the good, the bad and the ugly so they can make informed choices at the ballot box, Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg wrote in a blog post. business. But that doesn’t mean there are no limits to what people can say on our platform.

In the message, Clegg wrote that Meta had determined that the public safety risk had receded sufficiently, but that Meta would add new guardrails to future Trump messages if they contributed to the type of risk that materialized on January 6, like posts delegitimizing an election or supporting QAnon. The new sanctions include Meta limiting the reach of Trumps posts in the Facebook feed, restricting access to advertising tools and removing the reshare button from offending posts. If Trump continues to violate Facebook’s rules, the company could suspend him again for between a month and two years.

It is true that the United States is no longer in the midst of a power transition between presidents, nor under the nationwide pandemic lockdowns that had caused political frustration.

But one thing that hasn’t changed is Trump himself. The former president has not denied any of his views denying the elections which rioters say inspired their violence on January 6. to promote conspiracy theories like QAnon. His supporters’ belief that the election was stolen has caused democracy experts, and about three in five Americans, to fear that there could be more violence in the 2024 presidential election.

If Trump starts using Facebook again, which seems likely every time he posts an election lie or veiled threat, or amplifies a dangerous QAnon theory, the company will have to decide whether that post violates its rules and what the consequences will be. .

People will scrutinize every post Trump posts, said Katie Harbath, a former director of public policy at Facebook and a Republican political operative who now runs her own tech policy consulting firm, Anchor Change. Life is going to be hell for platforms like Facebook if Trump returns, she added.

Meta better buckle up. During Trump’s presidency, Facebook faced an employee uprising, a major advertiser boycott and a political backlash from Democratic Party leaders due to Trump’s posts on its platforms. The past two years since Trump’s ban have been a respite from having to downplay the public fallout on Trump’s posts.

Now Trump is Facebook’s problem again.

Why Trump might actually come back to Facebook

For a while, it looked like Trump wouldn’t return to mainstream social media, even if he had the chance. He had access to Twitter for a month but still hasn’t tweeted.

It may be because he has a contractual obligation to post on his company’s own social media app. Trump is legally required to post on Truth Social first before posting on other social media platforms (although there is a major exception for political posts), according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

But now Trump, who last month declared his candidacy for president in 2024, is reportedly looking to get out of his exclusive deal with Truth Social and planning his return to Twitter and Facebook. Last week, Trump’s legal team wrote a letter to Meta requesting a meeting with company management and urging the company to lift its suspension.

While Twitter may be Trump’s platform of choice for garnering media attention and sharing his unfiltered thoughts, Facebook is by far the most powerful social media app for running a political campaign. This is due to the sheer size of Facebook’s active user base, nearly 3 billion people, compared to over 350 million on Twitter and 2 million on Truth Social.

Every candidate must be where his voters are. When it comes to digital campaigning, Facebook is the biggest gathering in the country, Republican digital campaign strategist Eric Wilson, who heads the Center for Campaign Innovation, told Recode.

Facebook is also a key mechanism for Trump’s fundraising. During his suspension from Facebook, he was not allowed to run ads or raise funds on the platform.

If and when Trump starts posting again on Facebook and Instagram, prepare to see more of what he shared on Truth Social: From April 28 through October 8, Trump shared 116 posts boosting QAnon followers and supporters, and 239 posts containing harmful elections. related misinformation, according to technology watchdog group Accountable Tech. He also made comments promoting conspiracy theories about voter fraud that critics say encouraged harassment of election workers, such as threats of hanging, firing squads, torture and mass murder. bomb.

Trump’s rhetoric has only gotten worse since his suspension from Facebook, said Nicole Gill, president of Accountable Tech. He engaged in the big lie and election denialism.

Last Thursday, Trump wrote on Truth Social, in part, The Election was Rigged and Stollen, the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs refused to discuss it, and so on.

According to Facebook’s rules, a post like the one above containing a claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent would not violate its rules because it is about a previous election, not a current one. But if Trump releases something like this in the 2024 election, Facebook would face tough calls.

Questions abound about how Facebook will handle Trump the second time around

Now that Trump is being asked to return to Facebook and Instagram, Metas policies regarding political speech will attract scrutiny.

Today, Facebook treats political speech in a nuanced way. Although the company has rules against harmful speech like misinformation about Covid-19 health or promoting dangerous groups, the company can issue an exception of interest to allow a post if it determines that it is in the public interest. In 2019, Clegg announced that the company would treat politicians’ speech as newsworthy content that should, as a general rule, be seen and heard, but in 2021 reneged on that policy saying that politicians’ content will only be no longer automatically presumed to be newsworthy. although Facebook can always make exceptions for politicians on a case-by-case basis. The bar for Facebook to actually block a politician’s speech remains high: only if the content can cause real harm that outweighs the public interest in leaving it open.

Wilson, the Republican digital strategist, argued that Facebook should be more permissive with political speech.

Once Facebook enforces speech policies against a politician, Wilson says it opens the door for politicians to work arbitrators and ask Facebook to suspend or limit opposing political speech.

It’s easier to say, Oh, well, those are the criteria you used to keep Trump off the platform when he was a candidate. So let me give you five examples where my opponent also crossed that line, Wilson told Recode.

Other political consultants and experts Recode spoke to, such as Casey Mattox, a lawyer and free speech expert with the conservative libertarian political advocacy group Americans for Prosperity, argued that Facebook should compel politicians to meet the same standards as everyone else. There should be one set of rules for everyone, and in any case, Facebook should pay more attention to politicians, because their speech has more influence.

I think they would be on better ground if [Meta] basically says, Look, these are the rules, and the president and everyone else is expected to abide by those same rules, Mattox said.

One thing these consultants and experts agreed on, regardless of what they think is the right approach: Facebook should be more transparent about how it enforces its policies when it comes to high-level politicians. level like Trump.

Is the decision important to Meta in the context of adhering to a set of rules that people can consider and view as neutral rules? [Rules] that depend on basic standards, that do not vary by political orientation?, said David Kaye, former United Nations expert on free speech and professor of law at UC Irvine. I think that’s the key.

Meta has come under fire from its oversight board, an independent group of academics, human rights experts and lawyers who advise the company on the content decisions and policies it needs to be more clear about its rules and the application of political speech, especially after the Trump decision. . In response, Meta said he would disclose when he would make exceptions to his rules for newsworthy figures like Trump and developed a Crisis Policy Protocol on how he handles speech in times of heightened Democratic violence. .

But Meta still makes its decisions behind closed doors. In deciding on Trump’s reinstatement, Facebook reportedly created a special team of policy, communications and other corporate executives, with the company’s top policy, Clegg, a former British politician at the helm. The company also consulted with outside stakeholders but did not share who they are.

If Facebook is truly transparent about its Trump decisions, it would stand apart from Twitter, whose relatively new CEO and owner Elon Musk has offered little explanation for bringing Trump back other than Musk’s belief in free speech and the results of a 24-hour public poll. Musk ran on his Twitter page.

Meta may be sort of the non-Musk here; they can really underscore the fact that free speech on our platform is generally not just about the right of speakers to say what they want, Kaye said.

However Facebook justifies Trump’s continued presence on its platform, it’s a wild ride. While today’s decision could be seen as the end of two years of uncertainty, in many ways it is just the beginning.

