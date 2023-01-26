



Siti Mafirah and her son Devid Telussa, while at BRI Unsrat unit to receive IDR 18 million UKT aid. Manado, BeritaManado.com — The struggle of Siti Mafirah, a mother who broke through the custody of President Joko Widodo during his visit to Manado, North Sulawesi province, to seek help with her child’s school fees has finally been granted. Complaints submitted directly to Jokowi during the inauguration of the Manado Beach Walk (MBW) were dealt with by handing over the UKT (Single Tuition Fee) for his son. As for David Telussa, who is the daughter of Siti Mafirah, is currently studying at the Faculty of Law of the University of Sam Ratulangi (Unsrat) Manado and is starting her second semester, receiving a UKT grant of IDR 18 million for six semesters. Meanwhile, Siti, who was present during the handover of assistance at the BRI Unsrat unit office on Thursday (26/1/2023), seemed very moved as her request had been fulfilled. In addition to thanking the president, he apologized to North Sulawesi Governor Olly Dondokambey and Manado Mayor Andrei Angouw. I thank Mr. President and his family and the staff of the palace and I apologize Mr. Governor of North Sulawesi and Mayor of Manado, indeed I went directly to Mr. Jokowi because I do not have the power to complain elsewhere,” said Siti Mafirah, sobbing. As for Siti Mafirah, she sells pudding, masks and peanuts every day at the Malalayang hospital, while her husband does not have a permanent job. Delivery of UKT aid to the child of Siti Mafirah, who recently met the President and aired his grievances. While the transfer was assisted by the Chancellor of Unsrat, Prof. Dr. Ir Berty Sompie MEng, Dandim Manado, Colonel Inf Daniel LalawiHead of the BRI Manado agency, PurwantoRector of Wakil I, Prof. Dr Ir Grevo Soleman Gerung MSc, and Vice-Rector II, Dr Ronnie A Maramis SH MH, as well as other grades. (jentlywenur) Latest news Siti Mafirah: Thank you President Joko Widodo, Sorry Governor and Mayor

