China tries to seduce Westerners and private companies

L It is a 71-year-old gray-haired man about to retire from the highest level of economic policy-making in China. He must have many regrets, including the blow to his country’s economy from a now abandoned struggle to crush covid-19, and the recent rapid spread of disease. But Mr Liu smiled with obvious pride as he recalled how members of the global elite at the World Economic Forum in Davos responded to his delegation’s upbeat remarks a few days ago. All kinds of people said, Hey, China is back! he told a television reporter.

Mr Liu, who is one of China’s four vice prime ministers and a trusted adviser to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, was modest. It was he, and not others around him, who stole the show. Among the assembled business titans, his January 17 speech was well received given the fragility of the global economy. If we work hard enough, he said, China’s economy will see significant improvement in 2023. He pledged to focus more on supporting private businesses that have been deeply disrupted by Mr. Xi’s past two years to tighten controls on tech companies and his move-up use of Marxist-sounding language. To those who worried about China’s many obstacles to foreign business, Mr. Liu had soothing words: China’s national reality dictates that openness to the world is a necessity, not an opportunity. We need to open wider and make it work better.

There was nothing surprisingly new about Mr. Lius’ remarks at Davos. But their emollient tone has fueled speculation among foreign observers that, in addition to abandoning the zero covid policy, Mr Xi has decided to tone down some of the rhetoric that has sown jitters among businessmen. nationals and foreigners, to ease the pressure on private entrepreneurs and to prevent the deterioration of his country’s very strained ties with the West. China’s state-controlled media encouraged this line of thinking. After attending the forum, Liu met with Americas Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Zurich for their first face-to-face meeting since she took office two years ago. Chinese media called it another sign of icebreaking between the world’s two largest economies.

China may well find it necessary to adjust its tactics on a range of issues, both economic and diplomatic. At 3%, annual GDP last year’s growth was the second-slowest since Mao Zedong’s death in 1976. Americas’ efforts to stem the flow of cutting-edge technology to China are thwarting Mr. Xi’s ambitions for supremacy in the manufacturing sector. technology. As geopolitical tensions have risen and covid exposed the vulnerability of China-linked supply chains, western companies have grown much more apprehensive about relying on the country as the source of every widget. China’s intimate ties with Russia and its refusal to censor its invasion of Ukraine have poisoned China’s relations with Europe, a region it has long been trying to win over in an attempt to weaken US alliances. .

China likes to use Davos as a place for foreigners to flourish. In 2017, nearly five years after he took power and began spreading waves of unease across the West, Mr Xi himself came forward. He was the first supreme leader of China to attend the forum. The audience heard a portrait of China as a champion of globalization and a leader in efforts to combat climate change. Americas President-elect Donald Trump seemed determined to take the opposite direction. This made it easier for Mr. Xi to score points.

But recently there have been noticeable changes. One was Mr. Xi’s decision to meet his American counterpart, Joe Biden, on the sidelines of a g 20 summit in Bali in November. Since August, China had barely been on good terms with America due to a visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, then Speaker of the Americas House of Representatives (China claims the island and abhors official contact with it by strangers). Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, is expected to visit Beijing in February, the State Department has announced. It would be the first such trip by America’s top diplomat since 2018. Also next month, films from Hollywood-based Marvel Studios will be shown in Chinese cinemas, ending the unexplained four-year ban on China.

China also sends antennas to other Western countries. While in Bali, Xi also met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. It was the first head-to-head meeting between the two countries at this level since 2016, with Australia having offended China on many fronts, including calling for an independent investigation into the origins of covid. Since the start of this year, China appears to have eased a two-year ban on Australian coal imports. And Mr. Xi has picked up the pace of diplomacy with Europe. In November it hosted a visit from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to follow early this year.

Appease the private sector

Economically, the tone is also changing. The official record of the Communist Party’s annual closed-door gathering in December to discuss economic policy, the Central Economic Work Conference, contained far less of Xi’s ideological language and no safeguards against disorderly expansion of capital, which fintech firms had previously been blamed for. perpetrate. He said China should vigorously develop the digital economy. The Asia Society Policy Institute, a think tank in New York, said the wording was arguably Xi’s most assertive and authoritative statement on the political and ideological legitimacy of the private sector since he came to power. .

In recent weeks, the government has also backed away from its two-year attempt to rein in housing market chaos by imposing tough limits on developer borrowing. The sector is still in dire need of a rethink, but entrepreneurs are relieved by the return to a more cautious approach. The campaign had hammered sales.

But it would be wrong to conclude that Mr. Xi himself has changed, or that he is politically weaker. China’s chaotic exit from the zero-covida policy with which it was closely linked may have undermined its credibility with some members of the public and the Chinese elite. But the country’s political apparatus continues to function as it did in the run-up to a party congress in October, in which Mr Xi won an unprecedented third five-year term as general secretary. and a reshuffling of the Politburo that surrounded him with loyalists.

Across the country, officials are still peppering speeches with flattering references to Mr. Xi and his leaders. China is still flexing its muscles around Taiwan. Even as they attempt to mend barriers with Western countries, Chinese envoys continue to use the scathing language about the West that has become a hallmark of diplomacy under Mr. Xi. In Davos, Mr. Liu may have said what his audience wanted to hear about the Chinese economy. But his call to end Cold War thinking was a veiled sniper to America. In China’s view, America is the main supplier. He twice mentioned Mr. Xi’s idea of ​​a community with a shared future for mankind. This means, in effect, a new world order in which criticism of China is taboo.

Xi will try to take advantage of two major political events this year to bolster public and business confidence in the economy and his support for non-state enterprises. The first is the annual session of the country’s parliament, which is due to be held in March. Outgoing Prime Minister Li Keqiang will deliver the main report. It is likely to echo the language of the December work conference. In the fall, the party’s central committee, consisting of 376 members, will meet. By tradition, at this stage of China’s political cycle, he should focus on the economy. Expect reform to be the buzzword.

But cynicism will also abound. A year after taking power, Xi chaired a similar meeting of the Central Committee. His vaguely worded statement sprang from rhetoric on reform that quickly began to sound meaningless as he focused on strengthening party control over business and strengthening state-owned enterprises in particular.

Four years later, Mr. Xi was in turn the Davos man. But the following years of his rule saw increasingly draconian repressions at home, notably in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, a downward spiral in relations with the West and growing discouragement among private entrepreneurs and foreign investors. There’s just a certain amount of wishful thinking about some of these things, says Andrew Small of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, a research center. And I think on the Chinese side, they are aware that wishful thinking is something they can take advantage of.