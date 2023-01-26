Private angst over Donald Trump’s racist attacks on Elaine Chao becomes public





The declaration of chaos is an extremely rare case of the former transportation secretary wading through the political thicket her former boss has put around her since the end of his administration. It suggests unease over Trump’s anti-Asian rhetoric has reached a new level amid several high-profile shootings targeting Asian Americans.

On at least half a dozen occasions, Trump has taken to his social media platform, Truth Social, to criticize McConnell’s leadership and to suggest, among other things, that he was conflicted over the connection of his woman with China. Last fall, in a message widely viewed by Republicans and Democrats as a threat, he said McConnell had a DEATH WISH.

But the personal attacks on Chao stood out above the rest, both for their overt racism and for the little pushback they received. McConnell and his team did not respond. And on the rare occasions she was asked about them, Chao pleaded that reporters not amplify the comments. Other Republicans dismissed the attacks as Trump simply being Trump. The former president likes to give people nicknames, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said in October on CNN.

Chao immigrated to the United States as a child from Taiwan and is one of six daughters of Ruth Mulan Chu and James SC Chao, the founder of the Foremost Group, a large New York-based shipping company. She went on to graduate from Harvard Business School and served in several Republican administrations, and was the first Asian American woman in a presidential cabinet as George W. Bush’s Labor Secretary and George W. Bush’s Secretary of Transportation. Trump.

Chaos’ personal history played a significant role in his tenure. She covered the airwaves, especially with local media, talking about her immigration story and the promise America holds for others from faraway places.

At times, her bureaucratic skills were put to the test under Trump, as he regularly criticized her husband even as she served in his cabinet. Chao said at the time that she remained loyal to both men despite their differences.

I both support my man, Chao told reporters at Trump Tower after a 2017 spat between Trump and McConnell.

But Chao hit his breaking point after Jan. 6. She resigned from Cabinet, saying the riots had troubled me deeply in ways I simply cannot put aside.

The statement did not sit well with Trump, who once praised his work in his cabinet and he began to include it in his attacks on McConnell. Her attacks have baffled Chao, according to a former senior administration official who remains close to her. But she initially decided not to respond because it only creates another cycle of news.

Especially for Asians, it is essential to have filial piety to honor the family name. And it’s a blow not only to his personal reputation, but also to his name and his family, said the former official, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly about the former secretary. His offense and a stain on all he has achieved for Asian Americans.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Trump who is Asian American, said in a statement that former presidents’ criticism of Chao centered on his family’s potential financial disputes, not race. Chao has come under scrutiny over his family’s maritime affairs. Although an Inspector General’s report released after Trump left office did not make a formal finding of an ethics violation, it did detail several instances of the Bureau of Chaos’ handling of intelligence-related activities. business of his family.

People should stop feigning outrage and engaging in controversies that only exist in their heads, Cheung said. What is truly concerning are his family’s deeply troubling ties to communist China, which have undermined American economic and national security.

But few outside Trump’s inner circle dispute that former presidents’ posts about Chao are racist. And privately, GOP officials have raised concerns that his rhetoric is not mere background noise, but an illustration of how he has fundamentally altered the spectrum of accepted political discourse.

Trump’s repeated racist attacks on Elaine Chao are below the position he once held and especially despicable at a time when the Asian American community is under threat and harassment, said Alyssa Farah, a former administration official turned critic of Trump.

Trump’s latest attack, a suggestion that Chao may have been responsible for President Joe Biden bringing classified documents with him to his post-vice presidential office in DC’s Chinatown district, came amid of a series of shootings that targeted Asian American communities. All of this has taken place against the backdrop of an escalation of violence directed against Asian Americans.

As the fight against the rise of China has become a rare issue with bipartisan support, lawmakers worry that anti-China attitudes could contribute to violence against Asian Americans. Some Republicans say repeated and personal attacks from Trump in particular have hurt the party’s efforts to make further inroads among Asian American voters, a task the Trump 2020 campaign itself has tried to undertake.

Trump’s anti-Asian rhetoric has been directed at others beyond Chao. Over the weekend, he took on a Biden aide, Kathy Chung, who would be responsible for packing gear for then-vice presidents when he left office in 2017. He said that the name of the Governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkins, sounds Chinese (Youngkin is not Chinese). He imitated Asian accents when talking about Asian leaders. He made fun of Asian accents during the election campaign; he accused a reporter of asking a nasty question about Covid testing while insinuating she was doing it because of her Asian background. And he called Covid Kung-flu.

Lanhee Chen, a Stanford University professor who unsuccessfully ran as the Republican candidate for California comptroller last fall, said Trump’s language has already hurt the GOP’s ability to reach the electors.

I saw this with my own eyes when I was a candidate, said Chen, the son of immigrants from Taiwan. I’ve spoken to a lot of Asian American voters in my state and the feedback I got was, what you stand for is awesome, I like the vision, but I don’t know if I can vote for someone from the same party as Donald Trump because of any real and in other cases perceived comments towards Asian Americans over the past few years.

And the attacks on Elaine Chao are really baffling given that she has done a very good job in her administration and has accomplished a lot and benefited her own presidency.

Asian Americans are among the fastest growing voting blocs in the United States, making up 5.5% of the entire eligible voting population, according to the Pew Research Center. These numbers are only expected to increase.

Asian American voters generally lean toward the Democrats, but the Republican Party has invested millions to reach them in states like California, Texas, Nevada and Arizona. In an op-ed before the midterms, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel argued for Asian Americans to join the GOP over shared concerns about the economy and public safety.

But while Trump’s comments didn’t help the coalition build, some Republicans predict it will mostly fall on him.

It’s a bizarre obsession he has with her, said Scott Jennings, a Republican strategist and former aide to McConnell. If you heard someone on the street go on these rants, you’d expect to see them in a sandwich board or a straitjacket.

