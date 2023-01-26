Jokowi Reveals Reasons There’s No Lockdown: People Must Be Rioting





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed the reasons for not doing so confinement at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jokowi thinks the lockdown decision could trigger riots. Besides being messy confinement can reduce people’s chances of earning a living. He conveyed it during the transitional coordination meeting for the management of COVID-19 and the national economic recovery of 2023. “Try at that time for example we decide confinement. My calculations are that in two or three weeks people cannot afford it, they have few opportunities to earn a living, everything is closed. The state cannot help the people. What happened? the people must revolt”, he declared on Thursday (01/26/2023). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Jokowi said that at the ministerial meeting, 80% suggested a lockdown because many countries have done so. The DPR and political parties have also suggested a lockdown. But Jokowi had other thoughts and decided not to confinement. “In the ministerial meeting 80% (said), sir, lockdown because all countries are doing this. Not from the DPR, not from the party, everything is locked. Such pressure is during a crisis and we are not clear, we we’re in a hurry, in a hurry – Grusu can be wrong and can be wrong,” he explained. According to him, at that time, Indonesia was under pressure from a pandemic and an economic side. Not to mention the distribution of vaccines which according to Jokowi is not an easy task. Currently, the number of COVID-19 vaccine injections has reached 448 million. “You can imagine how one by one of the 448 million injections that we give to the community, it is not easy. Our geography is not easy. There are mountains, seas, rivers, which must all be crossed for people to be injected, people want to be injected,” he concluded. Watch the video “Tired of confinement, the Chinese citizens of Guangzhou are angry!“

