As fighting rages in Ukraine, US sends drones to monitor another tense corner of Europe
US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drones deployed to Greece in the last weeks of 2022.
Operating from Larissa Air Base, the drones will keep an eye on NATO’s borders in southeastern Europe.
The deployment comes as NATO grapples with the war in Ukraine and tensions between Turkey and Greece.
Late last year, the United States deployed MQ-9 Reaper drones to Greece’s Larissa air base.
The deployment came amid Russia’s continued attack on Ukraine which has raised tensions across Europe, but the drones have also arrived in Greece as that country and Turkey, both of which are NATO allies, are waging a war of words over their long-standing territorial and political rivalries.
Their dispute has raised a new challenge for the United States and its NATO allies as its leaders attempt to maintain alliance support for Ukraine and navigate a new period of conflict with Russia.
predator in the sky
For security reasons, the US Air Force did not reveal the number of Reapers deployed to the base, but local media reported eight drones now operate there.
The Reaper, which can be remotely piloted or fly autonomously, features a 27 hour maximum battery life and can reach altitudes of 50,000 feet. The drone has “a unique capability” to carry out strike missions, gather information and track “high-value” targets, according to the US Air Force saidand he played a leading role in the war in Afghanistan.
Larissa Air Base, located in central Greece near the Aegean Sea, “is a strategic location” and the base, which was recently upgraded to accommodate Reapers, will allow drones “to easily support the eastern flanks and south of NATO”. a spokesperson for the United States Air Force in Europe Told Defense News. (Flight trackers also have reported an American-made RQ-4B Global Hawk landing at Larissa, suggesting the base can support even larger drones.)
The deployment was not a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the spokesperson added, but their placement there “helps to deter and avoid conflict with Russia.”
In recent years, NATO has paid more attention to its southeastern border, where it borders on conflicts in the Middle East and increasingly contentious activities in the eastern Mediterranean. Since Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022, the alliance has also increased its focus on its eastern flank.
Both of these trends have raised Greece’s profile, especially for the United States.
Supplies destined for Ukraine are often unloaded at the Greek port of Alexandroupolis and shipped by rail through Bulgaria and Romania. The same network supports US deployments in the Black Sea region.
The American presence in the region has also increased considerably, with numerous American-Greek exercises, more shipments of American troops and equipment via Greece, and the deploying more US assets to Greek bases.
Reaper deployment and increased US-Greek military cooperation made possible by an updated comprehensive defense agreement signed in October 2021, which also includes a mutual defense clause.
A complicated alliance
The enhanced US presence in Greece comes at a time of heightened tensions between Greece and Turkey, which have rocked the alliance and frustrated the US in particular.
Greece and Turkey clash over a number of issues, including the ethnically divided island of Cyprus, maritime delimitation zones and energy exploitation rights in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean.
They have come close to war many times over the past decades, and tensions have increased after Turkey called into question the sovereignty of Greece on the islands of the eastern Aegean. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan even threatens attack Greece. The verbal game has raised concerns about first open conflict between members of NATO.
Turkey, whose relations with the United States deteriorated due to a number of issuesalso criticized US-Greek relations, especially their military expansion Trades.
“US military bases in Greece are so numerous that they cannot be counted,” Erdogan said. said a month after the United States and Greece signed their updated cooperation agreement, adding that “Greece has practically become an outpost of America.”
Turkish public opinion toward the United States is also being affected by US deployments in Greece, Ioannis Grigoriadis, an associate professor at Turkey’s Bilkent University, told Insider.
“Amid talk of a ‘truly independent’ Turkish foreign and security policy, such developments may further reinforce an anti-American sentiment that has taken root in Turkish public opinion over the past 20 years,” Grigoriadis said. .
Greece and Turkey will both hold national elections in the spring, leading some to view their statements as election posturing. Efforts to defuse the situation are underway, according to Greek reports.
The United States had tried to remain neutral in the disputes between Greece and Turkey and intervened on occasion to avoid a large-scale conflictbut now Washington faces a very difficult situation trying to support Athens and manage tensions with Ankara, according to Ryan Gingeras, a professor at the Naval Postgraduate School.
“For Washington, peacekeeping can be reduced to two unfavorable choices”, Gingeras wrote this month. The US could pressure Greece to ‘cede aspects of its sovereignty’ and even drop its mutual defense cooperation agreement, or the US could act as a ‘de facto guarantor’ of Greece’s sovereignty, which could lead to the planning of a conflict with Turkey and raise questions. on the integrity of NATO.
Constantine Atlamazoglou works on transatlantic and European security. He holds a master’s degree in security studies and European affairs from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. You can contact him on LinkedIn.
Read the original article at Business Intern
