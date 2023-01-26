Sunak, the passive PM, had the chance to tackle the scourge of long Boris Johnson and avoided it | Raphael Behr

IIt’s been a year since Boris Johnson was nearly toppled by the Partygate scandal, and Rishi Sunak almost had the guts to finish the job. But he didn’t, not the first time. Not the second time either. He still hasn’t finished the job.

Events were moving fast in January 2022. Stories of lockdown breaches in Downing Street had started to appear the previous November. Each case was followed by a refusal; each denial was falsified by new evidence. The position of the prime ministers was uncertain. Johnson apologized to parliament for attending an oversized gathering in the garden of No 10. He claimed he thought it was a business meeting.

The Chancellor, Sunak, was not in the Commons. He was visiting a factory in Devon, too busy to voice support for his beleaguered boss. The telephone reception was uneven. There was no wifi. The prime minister and his allies interpreted the radio silence as the sound of disloyalty.

Sunak got closer to courage a few weeks later. In heated exchanges on Commons, Johnson rolled out a savage conspiracy theory that blamed Keir Starmer, as the former director of public prosecutions, for the failure to bring Jimmy Savile to justice.

Conservative MPs were divided. Cynics and sycophants have defended their leader; others could not. Sunak straddled the line. I wouldn’t have said it, the chancellor conceded, a half-repudiation after Johnson had already issued a half-retraction.

Sunak’s equivocations around Johnson’s misdeeds held clues to how he would later rule as prime minister. Taking an almost courageous stance isn’t much better than sitting still; being almost decisive is the same as indecision.

Even weak prime ministers have the power to make the news, but Sunak seems passive, beleaguered by events, a leader who gets things done. He did not arrange the tax affairs of Nadhim Zahawis, for example, nor did he know them in detail, as Downing Street claims. But that’s no great defense of a prime minister whose first promise in office was integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels. If he wasn’t sure the conservative president had failed that test, it was up to him to find out. He did not need an ethics counselor to investigate when he appointed himself chief ethics investigator. He just needed to pass judgment. But he waited.

This promise of integrity was an attack on former conservative leaders that bounces off its targets and continues to bounce off Sunak. To govern with professionalism and responsibility, it would be necessary to eliminate all the facilitators of turpitude and the apologists of incompetence. The Prime Minister’s base in his party is neither broad nor strong enough to withstand such a purge. Moreover, he has already granted himself an amnesty, as Johnson’s longtime chancellor.

Sunak only left the good ship Boris once he was sure it was sinking. He was replaced by Zahawi, which should have been a red flag. Here is a man who believed that Britain’s interests on July 5, 2022 were best served by supporting Johnson’s moribund administration, or who was willing to fake that belief. Anyway, it’s not a political reference.

The Zahawi episode is a symptom of the long Johnson, chronic and recurring weakening of government by a pathogen that still circulates in the ruling party long after the original infection has been dealt with.

Too many Conservatives have forgotten how urgent it was to change leaders last summer. Desperation over Johnson’s mismanagement was replaced by panic when his successor turned out to be even worse, although Liz Truss won the leadership as the Borisite continuity candidate. This, too, seems to be forgotten by the faction that yearns for the restoration of the great bloviator.

Johnson endorsed Truss knowing that she was unable to do the job, knowing that she would fail and that her failure would make it easier to regret her defenestration. Moreover, he wanted to antagonize Sunak, a mission he accomplished so well that the current prime minister is still reviled by many conservatives as a traitor.

The label flatters Sunak with a ruthless determination it lacks. He didn’t stab Johnson in the back; he poked him in the eye with a spoon. Now the swelling has subsided and the ex-leader is back in the game, strolling around Davos, flying to Kyiv to meet President Zelenskiy, giving his opinion on the front page of the Daily Mail. And generating scandal, of course, because the geyser of sleaze never runs dry.

The latest revelation is that Richard Sharp, Johnson’s favorite candidate for BBC chairman, was involved in setting up a line of credit to a Canadian multi-millionaire during the nomination process. Sharp, a conservative donor, does not believe there was a conflict of interest. Johnson agrees.

Perhaps everyone involved in the conversations simply forgot about the BBC’s best gig and the duty to keep it safe from perceived political capture, because they were too busy thinking about the alarming personal finances of the Prime Minister. What other deals were made to keep the debauched Johnson in the way he was used to and for which his salary as prime minister was insufficient?

That’s a question Sunak could ask Simon Case, the cabinet secretary who also helped broker Johnson’s bailout. Case is still the nation’s highest civil servant, with a detailed list of the skeletons he stowed away in Downing Street cupboards.

But if Sunak asked that kind of question, he had to do something with the answer, which is not his style. He does not want a detailed investigation into the probity of a regime in which he has served so long and to which a powerful conservative faction is stubbornly loyal. He cannot offer integrity to the government without naming the people who brought his party into disrepute. He is afraid to do an autopsy on the reign of a leader whose career is far from dead. He should have finished it when he had the chance.