Live Updates | 74th Republic Day 2023 in India: First Parade on the way to Kartavya starts with PVC, Ashok Chakra winners | India News

NEW DELHI: India celebrates its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, January 26, with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor. In keeping with tradition, the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, will lead the nation by unfurling the national flag on the way to Kartavaya, followed by the national anthem with a resounding 21-gun salute. The Republic Day Parade will begin shortly with the President saluting.

President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, will be the guest of honor 74th Republic Day Celebrations. An Egyptian contingent of 120 members will accompany him during the R-Day parade. The official celebrations will begin at 07:30 with the unfurling of the flag followed by the national anthem. The 2023 Republic Day Parade will be commanded by the Parade Commander, Lt. Gen. Dhiraj Seth, Medalist Ati Vishisht Seva, a second generation army officer. Major General Bhavnish Kumar, Chief of Staff, Delhi HQ Region, will be the second in command of the parade. The Republic Day Parade will begin around 10 a.m. It will be broadcast live on public channels such as Doordarshan and Sansad TV. Active radio listeners can hear it live on AIR.

The R Day Parade will start from Vijay Chowk and culminate at historic Red Fort covering Kartavya Road, C-Hexagon, Roundabout having Netaji Subash Chandra Bode Statue, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subash Marg.

The proud winners of the highest awards of bravery will follow. Among them are the winners of Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra. Winners of Param Vir Chakra Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Bana Singh, 8 JAK LI (Retired); Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav, 18 Grenadiers (Retd) & Subedar (Honorary Lieutenant) Sanjay Kumar, 13 JAK Rifles and Ashok Chakra winners Major General CA Pithawalla (Retd); Col. D Sreeram Kumar and Lt. Col. Jas Ram Singh (Retired) will follow the Deputy Parade Commander in a jeep.

This year Republic Day celebrations will be unique as all the equipment, including ammunition, that will be displayed on the way to Kartavya will showcase India’s indigenizing power. Among many firsts, the 21-gun salute will be flown with 105mm Indian field guns. It replaces the vintage 25 pounder gun, reflecting the growth of the Aatmanirbharta in defence. Four Mi-17 1V/V5 helicopters from the 105 Helicopter Unit will rain flower petals on the audience at Kartavya Path.

Another highlight of this year republic day is a team of Signal Corps “Daredevil” Motorcyclists co-led by a female officer who will participate in the parade. For the first time, women will be part of the BSF Camel Contingent.

The air show will include nine Rafale aircraft and the Navy’s IL-38, which will be on display for the first and possibly last time. The Navy IL-38 served the Indian Navy for about 42 years and is a maritime reconnaissance aircraft. In addition to the IL-38 aircraft, formations such as “Bheem” ​​and “Vajrang” will be shown for the first time on the way to Kartavya.

A military contingent from the Egyptian army will also parade India Republic Day Parade January 26. The Egyptian military contingent will number 144 people participating in the parade. There will be 16 marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Central Paramilitary Forces, Delhi Police, NCC, NSS, Pipes and Drums. In addition, 23 paintings – 17 from states and union territories, and six from various ministries and departments, – depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic and social progress, and strong internal and external security will roll on the Kartavya path during the ceremonial parade.