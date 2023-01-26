Xi Jinping Sells Belt and Road Traps to Latin America’s Top Left

Chinese dictator Xi Jinping addressed this week’s Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit on Tuesday, urging the Western Hemisphere to adopt China’s “Belt and the Road” and stressing that China regards the region as a “key partner in strengthening solidarity”. .”

CELAC is a left-wing platform that rivals the Organization of American States (OAS). He is currently organizing a conference of heads of state in Buenos Aires, Argentina, hosted by socialist President Alberto Fernandez. Argentina is a partner in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), alongside several other members of the coalition.

The CELAC conference this week served mainly as a platform for the regional left to welcome back to power Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, the corrupt former president of Brazil who was sworn in for a third term as head of the state on January 1. His predecessor, former conservative president Jair Bolsonaro, pulled Brazil out of the coalition in 2020. Lula was previously convicted of accepting bribes while president, but released from prison in a manner controversial and cleared to vote, he has spent much of the week using his platform to berate world leaders who condemn human rights atrocities committed by his allies in Venezuela and Cuba, telling reporters that the communist dictatorships of both countries should receive “great affection”.

Venezuelan dictator Nicols Maduro, a key Chinese Communist Party ally in the region, became the center of contention at the conference as Argentines protested the potential presence of a wanted drug trafficker in their capital. After conservative lawmakers threatened to formalize his arrest and extradition to the United States, Maduro abruptly canceled his trip, blaming the “neo-fascist right”.

Xi delivered a video address from Beijing to the summit amid the divisive atmosphere, focusing on selling China’s international projects meant to expand the Communist Party’s influence and erode the sovereignty of foreign nations.

“President Xi Jinping stressed that China always supports the Latin American and Caribbean regional integration process,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. summary Xi told the gathered regional leaders. “We value our relationship with CELAC highly and see CELAC as our key partner in building solidarity among developing countries and enhancing South-South cooperation.”

Xi said cooperation with China will be “characterized by equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness and benefit to the people.”

“More and more countries in the region have engaged in high-quality cooperation with China, supported and participated in the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, and are working with China on the building a China-LAC community with future sharing,” he noted.

The BRI is a global infrastructure plan in which China offers poor countries predatory loans intended to be used to pay Chinese companies to build expensive infrastructure projects, often ports or railways linking remote areas . Many participating countries are located in the poorest regions of South Asia and Africa, but Beijing has also tried to attract countries from Latin America and Europe, recruiting a wide variety of partners, including Ukraine, Italy, Cuba and Argentina. The Bolsonaro administration expressed interest in joining the BRI shortly before its election defeat, despite the president himself claiming to be anti-communist.

When BRI countries fail to pay China using Chinese loans for infrastructure works, the Communist Party seizes the affected properties, eroding that country’s sovereignty. The most alarming example of this occurred in Sri Lanka, where China seized the strategically important port of Hambantota for nearly 200 years after that country failed to repay its BRI loans.

The “Global Development Initiative” and the “Global Security Initiative” that Xi mentioned in the CELAC speech are vague programs launched last year by Xi through a series of speeches that did not explain the objective or the operational plan for one or the other. Of particular concern is the “Global Security Initiative” as it appears to involve international military cooperation that puts collective security above the national interests of the countries involved, but Beijing has not specified exactly how it plans to organize such cooperation. ThePeople’s Dailythe official newspaper of the Communist Party of China, explained in June that the Global Security Initiative “responds to historical trends of economic globalization, global multipolarity and democracy in international relations, stressing that security should bring benefits universal, equal access and inclusion based on mutual respect.

Xi concluded his address to Western Hemisphere leaders by insisting that cooperation with China would promote “peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom.”

China has attempted to interfere in CELAC affairs since at least 2015, when it held its first “China-CELAC Forum” to promote Chinese influence in Latin America and non-Hispanic countries in the region.

“Since the turn of the century, China’s trade with Latin America has exploded from $10 billion in 2000 to $257 billion in 2013,” observed Chile’s ambassador to Beijing at the time. , Jorge Heine. “This had a significant impact on growth in Latin America. For Brazil, Chile and Peru, China is now their first trading partner (as is the case for 124 other countries in the world).

Xi called the 2015 meeting a “new starting point” for China in the region, offering cooperation on trade and security.

Xi addressed CELAC this year at the invitation of the Argentine president. Fernndez also reportedly invited leftist President Joe Biden to attend the summit, but Biden declined, Sending in progress representing Christopher Dodd in Argentina, instead.

