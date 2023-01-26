Donald Trump will be allowed to return to Facebook after a 2-year ban





Facebook parent Meta said on Wednesday it would restore former President Donald Trump’s personal account in the coming weeks, ending a two-year suspension it imposed following the insurgency. January 6.

The company said in a blog post that it was adding new guardrails to ensure there were no repeat offenders breaking its rules, even if they were political candidates or executives. global.

The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying about the good, the bad and the ugly so they can make informed choices at the ballot box, wrote Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs at Metas.

Clegg added that when there is a clear risk of real-world harm, Meta will step in.

In the event Mr. Trump posts further infringing content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation, he wrote. Facebook suspended Trump on Jan. 7, 2021, for praising people who engaged in violence on Capitol Hill a day earlier. But the company had resisted earlier calls, including from its own employees, to delete Trump’s account.

Meta said the Trumps accounts will be restored in the coming weeks on Facebook and Instagram. Banned from mainstream social media, Trump relied on Truth Social, which he started after being blocked on Twitter.

Facebook is not only the world’s largest social media site, but has been a crucial source of fundraising revenue for Trump’s campaigns, which spent millions on the company’s ads in 2016. and 2020. The move, which comes as Trump ramps up his third run for the White House, will not only allow Trump to communicate directly with his 34 million followers, far more than the 4.8 million who currently follow him on Truth Social , but will also allow him to resume direct fundraising. During the suspension, his supporters were able to fundraise for him, but were unable to run ads directly from him or in his voice.

In response to the news, Trump blasted Facebook’s initial decision to suspend his account as he praised Truth Social.

FACEBOOK, which has lost billions of dollars since you removed your favorite president, me, just announced that it is reinstating my account. Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting president, or anyone else who does not deserve retaliation! he wrote.

Other social media companies, including Snapchat, where he remains suspended, also kicked him from their platforms following the uprising. He was recently reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company. He hasn’t tweeted yet.

Civil rights groups and others on the left were quick to denounce Metas’ decision. Letting Trump return to Facebook sends a signal to other figures with large online audiences that they can break the rules without lasting consequences, said Heidi Beirich, founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism and member of a group called the Real Facebook Oversight Board that criticized the platforms’ efforts.

I’m not surprised but it’s a disaster, Beirich said of Metas’ decision. Facebook created loopholes for Trump that he walked through. He instigated an uprising on Facebook. And now he’s back.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson blasted the decision as a prime example of putting profits above human safety and a serious mistake.

It’s pretty amazing how you can spit hate, fuel conspiracies, and incite violent insurrection on our nation’s Capitol, and Mark Zuckerberg still believes that’s not enough to get someone off their platforms. shapes, he said.

But Jameel Jaffer, executive director of Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute, called reinstatement a good choice not because the former president has a right to be on the platform, but because the public has an interest in hearing candidates for political office directly.

The ACLU also called it a good move.

Like it or not, President Trump is one of the leading political figures in the country and the public has every interest in hearing his speech. Indeed, some of Trump’s most offensive social media posts ended up serving as vital evidence in lawsuits against him and his administration, said Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union. The biggest social media companies are central players when it comes to our collective ability to speak and hear the speech of others online. They should err on the side of allowing a wide range of political speech, even when it offends.

Clegg said that in light of his previous violations, Trump now faces stiffer penalties for repeat violations. These sanctions will apply to other public figures whose accounts are reinstated following suspensions related to civil unrest under our updated protocol.

If Trump or anyone else posts material that doesn’t violate Facebook’s rules but is otherwise harmful and could lead to events like the Jan. 6 insurrection, Meta says he won’t take it down. but that it can limit its range. This includes praising the QAnon conspiracy theory or trying to delegitimize an upcoming election.

While Trump has publicly insisted he has no plans to return to Twitter, he has discussed it in recent weeks, according to two people familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Although it has been culturally overshadowed by newer rivals like TikTok, Facebook remains the world’s largest social media site and is an incredibly powerful political platform, especially among older Americans, who are most likely to vote and give money to campaigns.

Throughout his tenure as President, Trump’s use of social media has posed a significant challenge to major social media platforms trying to balance the public need to hear from their elected leaders with concerns about misinformation, harassment and incitement to violence.

In a healthier information ecosystem, the decisions of a single company would not have such immense political significance, and we hope that new platforms will emerge to challenge the hegemony of the social media giants, said the ACLUs Romero.

Associated Press writer David Klepper in Washington and AP Technology writer Frank Bajak in Boston contributed to this story.

