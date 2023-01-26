Imran Khan launches a tirade against the Pakistani army





New Delhi Pakistan’s all-powerful military is caught in the political crosshairs as it faces a tirade from those it has patronized and promoted. The Pakistani military is known for altering democratic systems by overthrowing a government and supporting proxy governments in the country.

Times are tough for the all-powerful Pakistani military. No one seems to believe his public statement that he is neutral. The retired leader, Qamar Javed Bajwa, is targeted for his omissions and mistakes during his tenure.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who engineered Bajwas’ three-year extension and demanded a change in the army law, regrets it as his biggest mistake. Those who allowed this extension are now condemning their own decision. These catalysts include the Pakistan Muslim League and its partner, the PPP. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi and Mushahid Hussain Sayed, senior PML-N figures, demanded that the law by which Bajwa obtained his extension be repealed and that no future military leader receive the same. The military establishment that brought Khan to power in August 2018 was a hybrid regime experiment. Clearly, Rawalpindi continues to abuse his unlimited powers and interfere in civilian politics despite official promises to disengage the military from politics.

The main author of the anti-army tirade is Imran Khan. Its latest allegations claim that the military is continuing its political engineering by getting smaller political groups to join the two rival parties. The army did not learn the lesson, he alleged. It is no secret that Khan admitted that the Bajwa-led military worked to oust Nawaz Sharif in 2016 by the Supreme Court’s flawed verdict. Months of weak government by the Nawazs party saw the Khans rise to power in 2018. Bajwa and Hameed are said to have engineered the parliamentary majority. Bajwa and Khan have publicly stated that they are on the same page.

The turnaround came in 2020 when the exiled Nawaz launched a frontal attack on Bajwa. In the summer of 2021, the army moves worked and the opposition alliance faltered. Bajwas’ extension made Khan confident enough to try to extend his tenure over the army. The rift turned serious when he objected to Hameeds’ transfer out of ISI.

When Khans lawmakers switched sides to defeat him in a vote of no confidence in April 2022, Khan blamed the military.

The military remains upset with Khans’ campaign against the United States, alleging the latter engineered his ouster through an international conspiracy. ANI

Tags: Imran Khan, Pakistan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khmertimeskh.com/501226471/imran-khan-launches-tirade-against-the-pakistan-army/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos