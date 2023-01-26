Factbox: Georgia in the lead: Donald Trump troubled by other legal issues





Jan 25 (Reuters) – Donald Trump may soon find out whether he or associates will be charged or cleared of wrongdoing in a Georgia investigation into his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, one of a series of legal threats that weigh on the former American Republican. President:

Georgia election tampering probe

On Tuesday, Georgia’s state attorney spoke with a judge on behalf of a special grand jury convened in May to investigate Trump’s alleged efforts to influence the state’s 2020 election results.

Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney and a Democrat who will ultimately decide whether to prosecute Trump or anyone else, said the grand jury has completed its task and decisions are ‘imminent’ .

The investigation focuses in part on a phone call Trump made to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, on January 2, 2021. Trump asked Raffensperger to “find” enough votes needed to undo the election defeat of Trump in Georgia.

Legal experts have said Trump may have violated at least three criminal election laws in Georgia: conspiracy to commit voter fraud, criminal solicitation to commit voter fraud, and willful interference with the performance of election duties.

Trump could argue that his talks were constitutionally protected free speech.

ATTACK ON THE UNITED STATES CAPITOL

The US Department of Justice has ongoing investigations into Trump’s actions in the 2020 election and his retention of highly classified documents after he left the White House in 2021.

Both investigations involving Trump are being overseen by politically independent war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith. Trump accused the FBI, without evidence, of launching the investigations as political retaliation.

A special House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly January 6, 2021 assault by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol has urged the Justice Department to charge Trump with bribery of official process, conspiracy to defrauding the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and inciting or aiding an insurrection.

The request is non-binding. Only the Justice Department can decide whether to indict Trump, who has called the Democratic-led panel’s investigation a politically motivated sham.

MISSING GOVERNMENT RECORDS

US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith to investigate whether Trump improperly kept classified records at his Florida estate after leaving office in 2021 and then tried to obstruct a federal investigation .

Garland also appointed former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur for Maryland to investigate the removal of classified documents in President Joe Biden’s possession from his time as vice president.

It is illegal to willfully remove or retain classified material.

In Trump’s case, the FBI seized 11,000 documents from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago Florida estate in a court-approved search Aug. 8. About 100 documents were marked classified; some have been designated top secret, the highest level of classification.

Trump accused the Justice Department of engaging in a partisan witch hunt.

NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL’S CIVIL SUITE

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a civil suit filed in September that her office uncovered more than 200 instances of misleading asset valuations by Trump and the Trump Organization between 2011 and 2021.

A Democrat, James accused Trump of inflating his net worth by billions of dollars to get lower interest rates on loans and better insurance coverage.

A New York judge has ordered an independent monitor be appointed to oversee the Trump Organization before the case goes to trial in October 2023.

e. J James seeks to permanently ban Trump and his children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump from running businesses in New York State, and to prevent them and his company from buying new properties and contract new loans in the State for five years.

James also wants the defendants to hand over around $250 million that she says was obtained through fraud.

Trump called the attorney general’s trial a witch hunt. A lawyer for Trump called James’ claims baseless.

James said her investigation also uncovered evidence of foul play, which she referred to federal prosecutors and the Internal Revenue Service for investigation.

DEFAMATION CASE

E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine writer, filed two lawsuits accusing Trump of defaming her when he denied his allegation that he raped her in the dressing room of New York’s Bergdorf Goodman department store at the late 1995 or early 1996.

Trump accuses her of lying to boost book sales.

Carroll first sued Trump after he denied the charge in June 2019 and told a White House reporter that he didn’t know Carroll, that “she’s not my type” and that she concocted the request to sell his new memoirs.

The second lawsuit grew out of an October 2022 social media post where Trump called the rape allegation a “hoax”, a “lie”, a “scam” and a “complete scam”, and said “this can only happen to ‘Trump’!”

That lawsuit includes a battery claim under the Adult Survivors Act, which as of last November 24 gave adults a year to sue their alleged abusers even though statutes of limitations have expired.

On January 13, a US judge dismissed as “absurd” Trump’s attempt to dismiss the second lawsuit.

Trump and Carroll are awaiting a ruling from a Washington, D.C., appeals court on whether, under local law, Trump should be immune from Carroll’s first trial over his June comments 2019.

That lawsuit would likely be thrown out if the court rules Trump was speaking as part of his role as president, and would proceed if Trump was speaking in a personal capacity, as Carroll argues.

Any ruling would have no effect on Carroll’s second libel and battery lawsuit. A trial in the first trial is scheduled for April 10.

NEW YORK CRIMINAL PROBE

Although Trump has not been charged with any wrongdoing, his real estate company was found guilty Dec. 6 of New York state tax evasion. A judge this month ordered Trump’s eponymous real estate company to pay a fine of $1.6 million, the maximum the judge could impose.

Jurors condemned the Trump Organization, which operates hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the world, for paying personal expenses to senior executives, including former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, and issued bonus checks as if they were independent contractors.

Weisselberg, the company’s former chief financial officer, pleaded guilty and had to testify against the Trump Organization as part of his plea deal. He is also a defendant in James’ civil lawsuit.

Reporting by Joseph Axe, Luc Cohen, Karen Freifeld, Sarah N. Lynch, Jonathan Stempel and Jacqueline Thomsen; Editing by Howard Goller

