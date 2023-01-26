Jokowi: if we decide on confinement, people will be restless in 2 to 3 weeks





Also on the same occasion, Jokowi said that not all countries had experience in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic in the early days. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) was confused about the mask-wearing policy. According to him, the WHO had given guidelines that it was mandatory to wear masks only for people who coughed. However, the policy was changed and all people were asked to wear masks. “We remember earlier from the WHO, I asked them, ‘the president doesn’t need to wear a mask, from the start. The only ones who wear masks are those who cough,'” Jokowi said. at the opening of the national coordination meeting. on the transitional management of Covid-19 and the year of recovery of the national economy 2023 in Jakarta, Thursday (26/1/2023). “It doesn’t take a week for everyone to wear masks, it turns out they’re confused, we’re also confused,” he continued. He said all countries were looking for personal protective equipment (PPE) when the Covid-19 case started to rise, including Indonesia. Jokowi said Indonesia could actually produce its own PPE. “Once it peaks, every country is looking for PPE, everyone is looking for PPE, we’re also looking everywhere. Eee, it turns out that we ourselves can produce some and send some to other countries Because of our position, everyone’s position is confused,” Jokowi said.

