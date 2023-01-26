Politics
Turkey to draw a line under inflation crisis ahead of elections
Turkey’s central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu could offer interest rate clues as he unveils his first quarterly inflation report of the year, though his earlier outlook for prices is unlikely are changing a lot as the country emerges from its worst cost of living crisis in two decades.
A precipitous drop in price growth at the end of 2022 gives Kavcioglu an opportunity to spell out plans for the months ahead after the central bank began laying the groundwork for deeper monetary easing last week. .
The approaching elections add urgency to declaring victory over inflation, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying it will continue its rapid deceleration and end this year at around 20%.
The governor has already tailored his policy to Erdogan’s rate cut wishes and the question now is whether Kavcioglu will also take inspiration from the president when he presents the consumer price baseline scenario for both on Thursday. coming years.
In its previous report last October, the central bank revised the inflation forecast for this year to 22.3% from 19.2%. For Turkey, as a net oil importer, additional risks ahead include the outlook for energy prices as China reopens its economy and bolsters demand for commodities.
Analysts are divided on how the central bank might change its forecast, with Bloomberg Economics predicting it will announce a slightly higher rate in the range of 22% to 25% but not ruling out the possibility of a downward revision.
Central banks’ monthly survey of market participants in January showed falling inflation expectations, with year-end price growth now at 32.46%.
Expansionary fiscal and credit policies ahead of this year’s election will add to inflationary pressures. A dry winter could also push food prices higher later in 2023. And central banks have a dovish stance with a possibility that further policy rate cuts will weaken the currency and boost price gains.
Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to read more.
Turkish inflation slowed sharply in December to an annual rate of 64%, from 85% in previous months, partly thanks to the statistical effect of a high base at the end of 2021, when the lira lost nearly one third of its value in a month.
Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, however, argued that the decline went beyond the base effect.
TURKEY INSIGHT: Book interventions will run out of steam in 2023
Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., who predict inflation will hit nearly 30% by mid-year, said in a report that while in a standard setting this would not lead to lower rates, the Turkish central bank could see support there. lower rates.
Break the rules
Turkey has defied economic convention by avoiding rate hikes and relying on alternative tools, including foreign exchange interventions and policies that promote wider use of the pound.
The Turkish currency is down less than 1% against the dollar so far this year after losing nearly 30% of its value in 2022. It is still offering deeply negative real yields after Kavcioglu lowered the key rate from 500 basis points to 9% last year. .
A more stable pound, coupled with lower energy prices, helps keep inflation under control, according to Hakan Kara, former chief economist at Turkey’s central bank.
But measures including a minimum wage hike are pushing up demand and tempering slowing inflation, said Kara, who is now an economics professor at Bilkent University in Ankara.
In this context, given the bullish and bearish factors, I would not expect the central bank to revise its forecast significantly, he said.
