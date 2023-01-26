Upgrade: Sunak flounders in fleshing out Johnsons slogan

<>

This article is an on-site version of our Inside Politics newsletter. Register here to receive the newsletter directly in your inbox every day of the week

Hello. Nadhim Zahawi survives, for now. But I don’t have much more to say about it than to invite you to read our brilliant profile of him. Today’s note focuses on one of Boris Johnson’s difficult Rishi Sunaks legacies: the upgrade programme.

<>

Inside Politics is edited by Georgina Quach. Follow Stéphane on Twitter @stephenkb and please send gossip, thoughts and comments to [email protected]

The flagship sailed

Rishi Sunak is the first teetotaler in history to show up to work with a hangover every day: the hangover, of course, is the combined legacy of his Tory predecessors, Boris Johnson in particular.

The swirling questions over the appointment of Richard Sharps to head the BBC: a hangover from Johnson. Bitter splits in the Conservative Party over taxes and spending: a hangover from Johnson. And, of course, Brexit and all its aftermath is a Johnson hangover. (Although, in this case, a hangover caused by a punch bowl that Sunak was too willing to drink from.)

One of his other Johnsonite legacies is leveling up. As Katy Balls wrote in his Times column last week, it didn’t emerge from a focus group: it was Johnson’s freestyle. From there he entered the manifesto and virtually every part of Westminster, despite the fact that he was never questioned well and most voters don’t really believe him.

It’s a classic Johnsonian expression. The genius is that it means almost anything you want: it can range from increasing the productivity of UK towns to easily fixing hanging baskets in a marginal constituency. But the problem is that something that could mean anything often in practice means nothing at all.

In practice, the upgrade has meant little more than nothing: it has resulted in real devolution deals to UK metro councils and mayors. But money is one area where the central government has been reluctant to delegate much.

It has all kinds of negative ripple effects. Firstly, as our North of England correspondent Jen Williams explains in an excellent long read, local governments spend huge sums of money and time not to run local services or help boost their savings, but to bid for contracts with the central government. Another, as noted by the FT editorial board, is that it creates local government units that have no interest in thinking about how revenue is generated, but simply how it is spent. .

This also has negative political consequences. Having lots of small funds controlled by the central government is great policy when you are a government presiding over a growing economy and a united party. This means you can roam the country handing out trinkets and generally make yourself popular.

This is not the case for Sunak, which is struggling with a bad economic context and a poor overall economic record. Instead, he doesn’t have many trinkets to hand out and has to contend with a group so divided that everyone takes the opportunity to shoot him.

When the incumbent government is weak, it has an incentive to evade spending decisions. that’s why Barnett’s formula which determines the change in the amount of money given to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland each year was devised in 1978, during James Callaghans’ tenure in Number 10. Joel Barnett, then Secretary in chief of the Labor Party to the Treasury, wanted to find ways to avoid painful negotiations with the Secretaries of State for Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales (who, in the pre-devolution era, led their respective countries as Viceroys, as John Morris, Secretary of Wales from 1974 to 1979, once told me).

Barnett therefore devised a formula whereby the terms he negotiated with the Secretary of State for Education would automatically apply to education funding in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, and that that he negotiated with the health secretary would automatically apply, and so on.

That’s the political background to our scoop that Jeremy Hunt is considering moving from individual grants to departmental-style spending regulations with at least two of the Metro’s mayors, Andy Street and Andy Burnham, the Conservative mayor of the West Midlands Combined Authority and Labor respectively mayor of Greater Manchester.

If he did, it would both be a better approach for those metro mayors and help ease one of the Sunaks’ hangovers.

Now try this

One of my favorite recent discoveries is that of novelist Joshua Cohen, whose book The Netanyahus is brilliantly funny and clever work. I take great pleasure in browsing his back catalog. (I’m halfway Register right now.)

Top stories today

Zahawi will feature prominently in PMQs | Rishi Sunak will face fresh calls today to sack Conservative party chairman Nadhim Zahawi, as the Labor Party challenges the UK PM over why he did not find out details of the 5-year tax dispute sooner. minutes of his ministers.

US and Germany send tanks to Ukraine | People familiar with the matter said that the United States was preparing to announce that it would deliver M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, while Germany would send Leopard 2 tanks, although they did not confirm the date. number. This marks a significant shift in Western efforts to bolster kyiv’s fight against the Russian military.

Breakthrough of the logistics strike | Amazon workers at a warehouse in Coventry will strike today in protest over wages, marking the first time the e-commerce giant’s UK workers have taken industrial action.

Silicon Valley in the UK | The government has backed a new regional partnership council to help boost investment in Britain’s equivalent of Silicon Valley, centered around the two world-class universities of Oxford and Cambridge. Michael Gove, minister for leveling, said in a letter to the acting chairman of the new council that the government would commit $2.5 million to the project.

Portsmouth-Normandy Cable | The High Court in London has overturned the government’s decision to block a 1.4 billion undersea electricity interconnector to France planned by an energy group backed by two Russian- and Ukrainian-born tycoons.

<>