Reckless: Fury among rights groups as Facebook lifts Trump ban | donald trump





The news that Meta will allow Donald Trump to return to Facebook and Instagram after a two-year ban has been met with fury and outrage among civil rights and online safety advocates.

The former US president will be allowed to return to the platforms in the coming weeks, but with new security barriers in place to deter repeat offenses, Metas president of global affairs Nick Clegg wrote in a post on Wednesday. blog explaining the decision.

The Anti-Defamation League, NAACP, Free Press, Media Matters and other groups have expressed concern about Facebook’s ability to prevent any future attacks on the democratic process or crack down on misinformation.

Make no mistake about allowing Donald Trump back on his platforms, Meta fuels Trump’s disinformation and extremism engine, said Angelo Carusone, president and CEO of Media Matters for America.

When Trump receives a platform, it raises the temperature in an already simmering landscape that will set us on a path to increased violence.

Trump was removed from Meta platforms after the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021, during which he posted unsubstantiated claims that the election was stolen, praised increasingly violent protesters and condemned the former Vice President Mike Pence even as the mob threatened his life.

Democratic Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky said reinstating Trump’s accounts would only fan the flames of hatred and division that have led to an insurgency.

The Capitol community is still picking up the pieces of the Jan. 6 insurgency that Trump sparked, and now he’s returning to the virtual crime scene, she tweeted.

It is a dangerous decision. Restoring former President Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts will only fan the flames of hatred and division that have led to an insurgency. Meta implemented guardrails that were repeatedly ignored for high-level accounts. https://t.co/hpoaHu8gNc

— Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) January 25, 2023

In a statement explaining the decision to allow Trump to return, Clegg said: The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying about the good, the bad and the ugly so they can make informed choices at the ballot box.

In the event that Mr. Trump posts further infringing content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for one month to two years, depending on the seriousness of the violation.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said Trump should not have a platform to spread hatred and incite violence.

There’s no reason to believe the former president will behave any differently now that the platform has reversed its ban. It is not a question of freedom of expression; there are many services Trump can use to spread his message. This is a bigotry and divisive platform business decision to drive clicks and engagement, plain and simple.

Free Press co-CEO Jessica J. Gonzlez described the announcement as a cowardly and unethical move that will cause untold harm.

She urged Meta to turn the tide and said Trump would continue to use powerful corporate tools to spread lies and dangerous rhetoric, and incite violence targeting disenfranchised communities and his ideological enemies.

Meta must take full responsibility for any harm resulting from today’s extremely reckless decision, Gonzlez said.

Meta first outsourced its decision to permanently remove Trump from its oversight board: a group of appointed academics and former politicians, who operate independently of Metas management to review the company’s moderation decisions. .

This group decided in May 2021 that Trump’s sanctions should not be indefinite, but referred the final decision to Meta and played no role in his readmission to the platform.

Nicolas Suzor, a professor at Queensland University of Technology Law School and a member of the supervisory board, told the Guardian that the announcement materializes on [Metas] commitments to us to develop clear and accountable processes in high profile cases such as this.

Many other tech companies haven’t done this job (or have backed down recently) and their senior executives are still making decisions behind closed doors that affect us all.

However, a group of academics, advocates and activists calling themselves the Real Facebook Oversight Board operating in opposition to Metas’ board said the decision sends a message that there are no consequences. real even for incitement to insurrection and a coup.

Some free speech advocates agree with Clegg, saying it’s appropriate for the public to have access to the posts of political candidates.

Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and former official of the American Civil Liberties Union, defended reinstatement. He had previously endorsed the company’s decision to suspend Trump’s account.

It’s the right choice not because the former president has a right to be on the platform, but because the public has an interest in hearing directly from candidates for political office, he said in a press release on Wednesday.

It is better for the major social media platforms to err on the side of leaving speech, even if the speech is offensive or false, so that it can be addressed by other users and other institutions.

American Civil Liberties Union executive director Anthony Romero said Meta was doing the right thing by allowing Trump back on the social network.

Like it or not, President Trump is one of the nation’s top political figures and the public has every reason to hear his speech, Romero said in a statement.

The ACLU has filed more than 400 lawsuits against Trump, according to Romero.

Trump didn’t say if he would return to the platform, but responded to the news with a short statement on Truth Social, saying something like this should never happen to a sitting president again.

