PTI ‘secures’ Imran’s house amid fears of arrest – Pakistan





LAHORE: As dozens of supporters gathered outside his residence to resist a possible attempt to arrest the PTI chairman on Wednesday, Imran Khan in a televised speech said he was shocked that the establishment still backed his rivals, adding that he would continue to challenge those who orchestrated his ouster.

As soon as news of the former prime minister’s possible arrest reached party workers, PTI supporters and leaders gathered in Zaman Park to defend their leader. Rumors of the imminent threat of Mr Khan’s arrest had also brought Fawad Chaudhry to Zaman Park around 4am on Wednesday, shortly before he was arrested at his home early in the morning.

Workers began arriving at Zaman Park around 2 a.m. Wednesday and remained camped outside his residence all day. Even the cold Lahores weather and a drizzle couldn’t dampen their spirits as the crowds continued to swell throughout the day.

On Wednesday evening, senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi issued a fresh appeal to party supporters and lawmakers to defend Mr Khan. In a tweet, he urged former PTI lawmakers and supporters to come to Zaman Park immediately.

Qureshi urges party workers to invade residence of PTI leaders; ex-Prime Minister meets Elahi; claims that the establishment still supports PDM

Supporters who fussed with slogans and halwa Poori also expressed anger at acting chief minister Mohsin Naqvi, whom they blamed for the new crackdown on the former ruling party. Similarly, slogans in favor of Mr. Khan echoed in Zaman Park throughout the day.

The protest aimed at foiling alleged plans to arrest Mr Khan also trended in digital spaces, particularly Twitter, where it remained a top trend.

The rally was also an opportunity for PTI leaders to hold intermittent media interviews, expressing their unwavering commitment to Mr. Khan’s cause.

PTI Punjab Central Chairman Dr Yasmin Rashid speaking to reporters outside Zaman Park condemned the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry and claimed that party leaders, workers and the people in general will not would not remain silent in the face of authoritarian governments.

These harsh actions by the incumbent government cannot distract the PTI from its demand for free and fair elections, she said.

Establishment supporting PDM

Later, in a televised address via video link on Wednesday evening, the PTI President addressed the Supreme Court justices, saying that the people look to the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Chief Justice of Pakistan for justice. .

The PTI chairman said he sacrificed his party governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because the country needed free, fair and credible elections. He demanded that the judiciary ensure that general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

If there is a Constitution and a law in this country, the election cannot exceed 90 days, he asserted.

Alleging that the establishment supported the PDM, the PTI leader said he was shocked to see how the powers that be had chosen to side with those who plundered the country over the past three decades.

He also asked what Fawad’s crime was. Is it a crime to call the electoral commissioner a munshi (clerk)? he asked, referring to Mr Chaudhrys’ press address on Tuesday.

Khan insisted the ECP was responsible for holding free and fair elections in the country, reiterating his criticism of the committee’s decision to appoint media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as chief minister acting

Mr Khan claimed that Naqvi had reinstated all the officials who were part of Hamza Shehbaz’s cabinet.

He claimed that the police had already started harassing the PTI workers, adding that everything that happened was carried out according to a plan.

In addition, former CM Parvez Elahi also met with the head of the PTI and gave an update on the political situation. Mr Elahi said the nation was looking to the judiciary to save PTI workers and leaders from the wrath of the fascist government.

Sources say that Mr. Elahi also told the PTI leader that he warned him in so many words that the PDM government would unleash the worst kind of torture against the leaders and workers of the PTI and PML-Q if he dissolved the two assemblies and returned power to his opponents. .

Posted in Dawn, January 26, 2023

