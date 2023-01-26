Flight MH17 crash ‘ordered by Putin’, telling Xi ‘let me do it’ | World | News

MH17: Bellingcat podcast exploring the airliner crash

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) will announce today whether it will hear a Dutch case against Russia regarding the downing of flight MH17. In 2014, a Malaysian Airlines passenger flight was shot down while flying over eastern Ukraine, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his offensive in the Donbass region. All 283 passengers on board were killed when the plane was hit by a Russian-made missile, fired by pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine.

The Dutch government claims that Russian misinformation about the Kremlin’s involvement amounts to a violation of the human rights of relatives. Russia has always denied all the allegations. Investigators have been trying for years to find the real culprit of the crime, the roads often leading directly to Moscow. Florence De Changy, foreign correspondent for French publication Le Monde threw her hat in the ring with her 2021 investigative book, The Disappearing Act: the impossible case of MH370. While the disaster was separate from MH17, Ms De Changy suggests the two were linked, saying Putin himself may have been personally responsible for achieving his political ambitions.

MH17 was shot down while flying over eastern Ukraine in 2014

Two Russians and a Ukrainian were sentenced to life for murder in absentia last year

Among those goals were US “revenge” and improving its relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Russia and China, Ms De Changy says, suspect the United States of shooting down MH370, which went missing in mid-air in March 2014 while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, months before MH17. On board MH370 were 227 passengers and 12 crew members including 153 Chinese citizens, all presumed dead. Linking the two incidents, Ms De Changy writes about a source who appears to allege Putin’s hand in the MH17 disaster. The source says Putin, addressing Xi after MH370, said, “What happened is not acceptable. Leave it to me.” JUSTIN: Rail operator SNCF sued after staff deliberately killed a pet cat

Investigators assembled the wreckage of MH17 at an air base in the Netherlands

Ms. De Changy argues that the downing of MH17 gave the Russian president a chance to send a message to Washington: “You bother us, and we will bother you.” In an interview with The Sun, she said: “What is evident is that the likelihood of this double crash is fundamentally beyond the statistics. “Having two planes of the same model and company destroyed in four months should not be treated as bad luck.” She continued: “I noticed that Xi and Putin grew closer than ever during this period and that they were physically together in Brazil when MH17 was shot down. The day before they had talked about carrying their relationship to a new ‘higher level’ and Putin mentions ‘hitting the iron while it’s hot’. DO NOT MISS Britain’s ‘Mozart Group’ launches rescue missions to thwart Putin’s war [REPORT]

The site where MH17 landed after being hit by ground missiles

Vladimir Putin relied on China for his exports after he invaded Ukraine in 2022

“I also talked about it [theory] with the people of this world [intelligence services] and to my surprise, the more informed and in high places they were, the less shocked they seemed by this assumption. “In fact, I was told, the more outrageous it is, the more it is true, in this kind of operation.” Others also made the connection. Jeff Wise, a journalist, writing in his book, The Plane That Wasnt There, argues that Russia may well have shot down flights MH370 and MH17 in order to tell the West, “You can hurt us with sanctions, but don’t sleep too deeply at night.” Despite the depth of reports, investigations, testimonies and arguments, officials are currently no closer to determining the truth of the matter.

Questions remain about what happened to missing flight MH370

This week, however, the Dutch government could advance its efforts if it succeeds in winning the ECHR. At this stage, the ECHR will only rule on whether the criteria of the case are met for it to deal with the application. But even if the court agrees to hear the Dutch case, it could be years before a decision is made. If in this event the court finds Russia guilty, Moscow could be ordered to pay the relatives of the victims significant sums.

Dutch government hopes to win ECHR to move case forward