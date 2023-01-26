Pakistan arrests PTI leader Imran Khans for sedition | Imran Khan News





Fawad Chaudhry was arrested for allegedly inciting violence against officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Islamabad, Pakistan A senior politician and former federal minister belonging to Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been arrested for sedition, which has deepened the political crisis in the country.

Fawad Chaudhry, deputy chairman of the PTI, was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly inciting violence against officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The PTI, led by former prime minister Imran Khan, has been critical of the electoral body since the appointment of media magnate Mohsin Naqvi as acting chief minister of the politically crucial province of Punjab.

Earlier this month, Khan, whose PTI-led coalition was in power in Punjab, ordered the dissolution of the provincial legislature. Four days later, the assembly of the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also dissolved by the party.

The dissolution of the assemblies was part of Khans bid to force a snap general election in Pakistan, a demand he has been making since April last year when he was removed from office after losing a parliamentary vote of confidence .

Pakistan’s constitution stipulates that new elections must be held within three months of the dissolution of a provincial legislature if the chamber fails to install an interim government.

But Pakistan has also historically held national and provincial elections together, which the PTI had hoped for by dissolving the two assemblies it held.

However, the ECP did not announce new polls and instead placed Naqvi as interim leader in Punjab province. This decision led PTI leaders to make public statements against the polling panel.

The ECP acts as a clerk. Someone from the government calls the ECP and passes an order, and the ECP commissioner, like a clerk, just signs the order and passes it on, Chaudhry said at a press conference outside the Khans’ residence. in Lahore on Tuesday.

If you’re so weak, why are you here? Go sit at home, he said, adding that his party will continue to pursue those responsible and punish them.

If this oppression against us continues, you will have to pay the price, he added.

In their FIR (First Information Report), the police stated that the politician had threatened and harassed ECP officials and their family members.

This speech created a risk for ECP members and the lives of their families, he said. The accused tried to provoke conflicts and differences between national institutions so that hatred would spread between the public and these institutions.

Chaudhrys’ arrest was criticized by his party which said the country had become anarchic.

We will take every legal and constitutional remedy to file our protest and we will not let it pass. We will not be discouraged, said his younger brother Faisal Hussain Fareed.

Strongly condemn the arrest of @fawadchaudhry by the #ImportedGovernmentNaManzoor

Pakistan has become a lawless state at the hands of these law breaking legislators and corrupt law enforcement officers!

All determined to push this country towards anarchy!

Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) January 25, 2023

