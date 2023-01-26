Silver spoon syndrome is failing Britain

WILLIE Towers (Letters, January 25) reminds us that Rishi Sunak’s new ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, is an Old Etonian investment banker.

Sir Laurie also graduated from Oxford University and inherited a baronetcy. Clearly the ideal person to investigate the obscure tax affairs of the very wealthy conservative President Nadhim Zahawi.

Meanwhile, questions arise over Richard Sharp, who thoughtfully put a Canadian businessman in touch with Boris Johnson so he could offer an 800,000 loan guarantee. I’m sure Mr Sharp appreciated the difficulties of his friend Mr Johnson, forced to make do with just 165,000 a year as Prime Minister. A few weeks after this introduction, Mr Sharp, who has donated more than 400,000 to the Conservative Party, was appointed chairman of the BBC.

Mr. Sharp seems to be taller than Sir Laurie: he is the son of a Baron. He attended the private Merchant Taylors’ School in London and (of course) graduated from Oxford University, then had a distinguished career at Goldman Sachs, including as boss of Rishi Sunaks. Goldman Sachs was described in Rolling Stone magazine as a great vampire squid coiled around the face of humanity, relentlessly sinking its blood funnel into anything that smells like money.

Mr Sharps’ appointment is now to be investigated by William Shawcross, the Public Appointments Commissioner since September 2021. Mr Shawcross is not an aristocrat, his father was just a lifetime peer ; but don’t worry, Mr. Shawcross attended Eton and Oxford. His daughter married a wealthy businessman and baron and worked on Boris Johnson’s election campaign for mayor of London; she is now deputy chief of staff to Rishi Sunak.

All of this illustrates that the UK is somewhere between feudalism and plutocracy; it is certainly not a meritocracy. If you want to reach the top, it’s best to be born with a silver spoon in your mouth, then get regular legs (and loans) from well-connected family and friends.

I’m sure many of those in leadership positions are capable, and so they should be after all that money spent on their education. But are they really the best, the most talented? I suspect not and that is of course why the UK is falling behind other countries that do not carry such heavy burdens of tradition, hierarchy and privilege.

Doug Maughan, dunblane

Brexit is holding back equality



IN 2020, Sir Keir Starmer produced an article called My Vision as part of his leadership campaign. In this article, he argued that a just and more equal society is possible in which we can create a healthy society with dignity, justice and compassion at its core.

Although I am very disappointed with his U-turn on Brexit, I hope he reconsiders his position because, every day, its consequences become more evident. In particular, in order to maintain his early commitment to the interests of those on the margins of society, he may need to recognize that the poor in a Brexit-damaged society will be particularly vulnerable.

In previous letters I have made it clear that I cannot consider voting for the Conservatives (due to sleaze) or the SNP (wrong priorities) and I guess a vote for the Liberal Democrats would serve no purpose significant in this part of the country (3.2% of the vote in 2019), although I am sympathetic to many civilizing policies of the Liberal Democrats. In any case, I am a social democrat as opposed to a liberal democrat.

John Milne, Uddingston

More influence within the EU



MARK Openshaw (Letters, 25 January) asks Why leave one union for another, why leave the union that is the UK to join the union that is the EU? To paraphrase the current Toyota hybrid car ad, not all unions are created equal.

First, the EU is an economic union, while the UK is a full political union. Second, there is a clear mechanism for leaving the EU (as demonstrated by the UK), so that the sovereignty attributed to the EU is only ‘lent’, rather than lost.

But why, Mr Openshaw asks, should an independent Scotland join another [union] where we would have even less representation and influence in law-making?. This underscores one of the main flaws of the UK, which is that the four constituent nations are so unequal in size that the largest can always go its own way, if it is clear enough about what it wants. It was England that led Brexit. How many times does England not get the government it voted for?

In the EU, on the other hand, while there are several (very) large countries (France, Germany, etc.), Scotland would be around the 17th or 18th state with Slovakia and Finland, with 10 countries (35% ) having smaller countries. populations. To manage this, the key skill is to seek common cause with others, entering into coalitions to influence decision-making. In other words, playing a full political role in the union, which the UK was not always willing enough to do when it was a member.

In addition, the EU employs “qualified majority voting” which requires two conditions to be met at the same time. Firstly, that 55% of the Member States vote in favour, ie 15 out of 27 at present. Second, that the proposal be supported by Member States representing at least 65% of the total EU population. A system like this at least mitigates the tyranny of the majority, which in practice the UK seems indifferent to.

Alasdair Galloway, Dumbarton

For more than two centuries, The Herald has provided quality information and insightful commentary. To celebrate our 240th anniversary, we’ve launched our lowest-ever one-year subscription offer for just $24.https://t.co/v7nDp2BrP7 pic.twitter.com/KFMVyriX9T The Herald (@heraldscotland) January 24, 2023

SNP incompetence once again



ONCE again, the SNP saw no huge loopholes in its legislation (“Thousands threatened by loopholes in deportation ban”, The Herald, January 25). In fact, he makes it a regular habit, with a recent high-profile example being the Supreme Court challenge and now the very real suggestion that his gender reforms will break other rules.

The message delivered is very simple: incompetence. It permeates wherever government acts in Scotland, for example when it comes to ferry contracts and similar government business ventures. Yet all of this pales into insignificance when it comes to the greatest quest of the SNP/Greens alliance, which is independence. It is mind blowing to know how wrong these two sides will be and how dire the consequences would be if they were to ever win this.

Dr Gerald Edwards, Glasgow

Turn Holyrood into a museum



UNDER the current Holyrood regime, the Scottish political scene has become extremely narrow and devoid of what could be defined as a genuine form of democracy. Debates sparked by opposition parties are generally treated with derision. And let’s not forget that without the support of the Greens, the SNP effectively does not have the majority necessary to govern.

It must really be said that the whole current charade in the Scottish Parliament has become nothing but a travesty of democracy. Scotland would be much better off today without Holyrood. We Scots deserve better than the messy government put in place by Scottish nationalists.

The time is fast approaching when governance of all parts of the UK should be returned to Westminster.

Perhaps the buildings at the foot of the Royal Mile could be converted into a rather overpriced museum of Scottish political history and culture?

Robert IG Scott, Ceres, Fife

Arrogance by Stephen Flynn



I SAW SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn quizzed on Ian Dale’s LBC show this week. Questions came from various parts of the UK and this man’s arrogant sneer at those not of similar political persuasion was utterly astonishing and shameful. In particular, when asked by a gentleman how Scotland would defend itself if independent, his response was deplorable, sarcastic and contemptible.

The roughly 50% of Scots who support independence really need to take a long hard look at what Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP have done to our country. If this is our best as a politician, what a dreadful future does Scotland have.

Douglas Cowe, Newmachar

Think beyond the next election



I NOTE that the British government is taking an admirable long-term view on the issue of state pensions (“Retirement age could rise to 68”, The Herald, January 25), an issue that politicians can clearly manage.

If only they and their Scottish counterparts could take such long-term visions in order to make realistic plans for the NHS, energy policy and security, transport and infrastructure, and defence, among others. It is politicians’ inability to think beyond the next election, to distinguish between aspiration and practicality, and to stop using long-term issues as political footballs, that holds us back the most. .

Angus MacEachran, Aberdeen

Read more letters:Scots will see through Jack’s deception and back the Gender Bill

Letters should not exceed 500 words. We reserve the right to modify submissions.