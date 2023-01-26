President Murmu and PM Modi welcome Egyptian President to Rashtrapati Bhavan India News







Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s visit to India is considered ‘historic’ as he came to the country for the first time and that too as the chief guest to attend the republic day Parade on January 26. #WATCH | Delhi: President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcome Egyptian President Abdel Fattah E https://t.co/1SZQx62x4R – The Times of India (@timesofindia) 1674621826000 NEW DELHI: President Draupadi whispered and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s visit to India is considered ‘historic’ as he came to the country for the first time and that too as the chief guest to attend the republic day Parade on January 26. El-Sisi was also welcomed by several other Union ministers, including the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena among others.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said on Tuesday: “Warm welcome to India, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Your historic visit to India as the chief guest of our Republic Day celebrations is a matter immense happiness for all Indians. Look forward to our talks tomorrow.” Welcome to India, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Your historic visit to India as a guest of honor of our Republic https://t.co/0cJ4uSGfp2 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1674571569000 Sissi arrived in New Delhi last night and was warmly welcomed. He will be the guest of honor at the 74th Republic Day Parade.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including five ministers and senior officials during his official visit from January 24 to 27.

Notably, India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishing diplomatic relations this year. India has also invited Egypt as a “guest country” during its G20 Presidency.

Before heading to India, the spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency said that the invitation received by President El-Sisi to attend the celebrations as a guest of honor reflects the convergence between the two countries, according to the statement published on the Egyptian president’s website.

“It also reflects India’s deep appreciation for the leadership, government and people of Egypt, and its willingness to enhance joint cooperation between the two friendly countries as two of the most important emerging countries that have vital roles regarding various regional and international issues,” the statement said. added.

Later in the day, Sisi will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Modi and discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of common concern during his stay.

On the same evening, President Draupadi Murmu will host a state banquet in honor of the visiting dignitary.

Sissi will attend President Murmu’s “home” reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He will also hold a meeting with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. He will interact with the business community in India. Sissi will return to Cairo on January 27.

Great privilege to be guest of honor on Republic Day: Egyptian President Sisi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Wednesday congratulated Indians on the 74th Republic Day and said it was a “great privilege” to be the chief guest of this glorious national holiday.

“I reiterate my congratulations to the nation, government and people of India on this great day. It is a great privilege to be a guest of honor and to participate in the glorious national holiday,” Egyptian President Sisi said. at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

“Relations between Egypt and India have been characterized by balance and stability. We have seen only constructive development. We have always evolved in a very positive way,” he added.

The Egyptian president also expressed his desire to bring bilateral relations between the two countries to a new horizon.

“I hope that through this visit, we will take our bilateral level to a whole new horizon, where we can achieve relations and partnership between the two countries at all levels. India’s sustainable development,” he said. .

