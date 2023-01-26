Jokowi’s full speech at the 2023 PC-PEN National Coordination Meeting

Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially opened the national coordination meeting (Rakornas) for the transition of the management of Covid-19 and the national economic recovery (PC-PEN) Year 2023 at AA Maramis Building, Ministry of Finance, Central Jakarta, Thursday (26/1/2023).

During the event organized by the Indonesian Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu), Jokowi revealed several important points related to government policies. One of them is the effort to recover the economy from the Covid-19 pandemic and how Indonesia can survive the pandemic, one of which is to meditate for 3 days before deciding on a policy PPKM.

Here is the full content of President Jokowi’s speech at the PC-PEN National Coordination Meeting 2023

Assalamulaikum wr.wb,

Bismillahmanirahim..

First of all, I would like to thank you all and all the staff from the central level to the village level who have worked hard for 3 years to face the pandemic and overcome our economy. A very difficult challenge, a very, very heavy problem that we were facing at that time and there was no standard, no standard. Because not all of us have experience dealing with this pandemic.

We remember the beginnings of the WHO [menetapkan pandemi] and told them that I would ask them, “The president doesn’t need to wear a mask, initially. Those who wear masks are just those who cough and get hit.”

However, it doesn’t take a week for everyone to wear masks, it turns out they’re confused, we’re also confused. Once it reaches its peak, every country is looking for PPE (Self Defense Equipment), everyone is looking for PPE, we are also looking everywhere. And it turns out that we can produce and ship to other countries ourselves. because of the position, the position is all confused. However, the macro and micro management that we do is really very effective and I can see that we are all working because we are under the pressure of the problems, under the pressure of the problems. Everything is working.

It’s something I’ve never seen before. So it’s an experience, it turns out that if we want us all to work, we really have to put the pressure on it first. Signed by problems, pressed by problems, pressed by challenges. When deciding whether or not to lock down, the meeting of ministers was at 80%, “lockdown sir”, because all countries do it. Not from the DPR, not from the party, all are in confinement. Pressures like that in times of crisis and we are not clear, we are in a hurry, we are restless, we can be wrong.

Try at that time, for example, we decide on a lockdown. My calculations in 2 or 3 weeks, people no longer have even a small chance of earning a living, everything is closed, the state cannot help people, what happened. The people must be rioting. That’s what we calculated, so we decided it wasn’t a lockdown at that time. I meditated for 3 days to decide what it was about, whether we should lock ourselves up or not. Because you really don’t have much experience with everything [pandemi] that.

And while being pressured from the side of the pandemic, at the same time, it is also being pressured from the economic side. Imagine that government revenue had fallen by 16%, while spending had to increase by 12%. how to try? Difficulties like these give us all great experience, governors, regents, mayors, the TNI and Polri who deal with defense and security issues, public order issues, all deal with how the people can be injected and want to be injected with vaccines. And the number we have injected so far has reached 448 million injections. Ladies and gentlemen, you can imagine how we are going to give the 448 million injections one by one to the public.





