Imran Khan is losing relevance in the formation of the interim government in Pakistan





Islamabad, January 26: Former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan is rapidly losing political ground and relevance to establish any influence in the formation of an interim federal government as the government of ruling coalition is doing all the right moves to ensure that they don’t lose control and form a guardian configuration of their choosing, and pave the way for the resumption of power, not only in the federal capital but also in the largest province of Punjab.

The twists and turns of Imran Khan’s political tactics to create political pressure on the government led by Shehbaz Sharif to announce early elections, appear to be failing as after the dissolution of two provincial assemblies, Imran Khan’s desire to contest the seat of the first Minister by a vote of confidence demand in parliament also fell. This came after the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Raja Pervez Ashraf, who initially accepted 11 resignations from PTI members, which was followed by the recent acceptance of another 35 members, has now accepted at minus 43 resignations, leaving behind only 2 current members. , who were on leave.

This smart and timely move by the government not only obliterated PTI’s presence in parliament, but also came at a time when the PTI dissolved its two powerful provincial governments in Punjab and KP.

With this, Imran Khan’s party will have no say in the appointment of an interim federal government for 90 days, which will come with a mandate to hold general elections in the country in the future.

“The PTI MPs should blame themselves for their immature and irrational decision to offer wrongful resignations from the National Assembly in April 2022. This will cost them even more politically in the upcoming elections,” said Walid Ali Khan of the National Awami Party. (ANP).

“Now it doesn’t matter if the elections are early or on time. The PTI will have no role or relevance in the selection of the interim Prime Minister. So PTI and Imran Khan, who lost the battle in the wind to claim every immature move as Khan’s masterstroke,” he added.

Interestingly, after the mass resignations of PTI members of parliament in April 2022, when Imran Khan was ousted from power in a vote of no confidence, led by the then opposition coalition, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM ); The PTI and Imran Khan himself demanded acceptance of all resignations, which were withheld by the speaker.

However, now that the resignations have been accepted, the President maintains that he wanted to ensure that all resignations were confirmed by the deputies (members of the National Assembly) – PTI members protested demanding that their resignations not are not removed.

“Imran Khan initially miscalculated that his threats to dissolve the provincial assemblies would put enough pressure on the government to announce a snap election. Then he thought that by dissolving the provincial assemblies, he would push the federal government to be forced into elections. And then, when the government refused to let go of the federal government, he tried to use the pending resignations, which, beware, were returned on his orders to the leaders of his party, to overthrow the government by demanding a vote of confidence for the Prime Minister. Shehbaz Sharif in parliament and then use their political pressure to get a goalkeeper setup of their choice, also failed and collapsed,” said senior analyst Rizwan Razi.

Imran Khan’s popularity and narrative construction are taking a toll with each passing day and government measures are further weakening his position as well as his political relevance.

And with a transitional configuration chosen by the government in the province of Punjab, already in place, coupled with an expected transitional configuration favorable to the government within the federal government; Imran Khan’s chances of regaining power are getting increasingly bleak. (IANS)

