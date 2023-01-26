Sino-Australian relations are moving in the right direction: Xi Jinping





Chinese President Xi Jinping has said relations between Australia and China are moving in the right direction, ahead of a meeting of top trade officials from the two countries due to take place in a few months. According to the official Xinhua news agency, Xi sent a message to Governor-General David Hurley to mark Australia Day. The Chinese leader said he attaches great importance to developing relations between the two countries. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. The two countries have reviewed the past and looked to the future, making active efforts in the right direction to improve and develop China-Australia relations, Xi Jinping was quoted by Xinhua as saying. Relations between Australia and China have improved since the election of the centre-left Labor government in May, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Under Albanian predecessor Scott Morrison, Beijing imposed trade sanctions on Australian exports, including coal, barley and seafood, after calling for an international investigation into the origins of COVID-19. Since the Albanian election, Australian and Chinese officials have met for foreign and defense policy talks, and there are hopes for an imminent thaw in trade relations. Commerce Minister Don Farrell is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao for talks in the first half of 2023. When asked on Sky News on Wednesday if he planned to travel to Beijing in 2023 for a state visit, Albanese said he would wait and see. There is increased engagement at different levels between our respective agencies, and that is a positive thing, he said. Read more: China, Australia’s top trade officials agree virtual meeting for trade talks The Invasion Day protests took place on the Australian National Day holiday China cites US debt problem to deflect pressure on African debt

