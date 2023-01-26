As Turkey’s elections loom, Erdogan fights for his political future

Just months before a crucial election that could reshape Turkey’s domestic and foreign policy, the government is spending billions of dollars in public funds to support President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling party at the polls while unleashing a series legal threats to weaken those who seek to overthrow him.

Some economists are calling the spending spree unsustainable and potentially harmful, as Mr Erdogan tries to soften the blow of hyperinflation on Turkish families ahead of the vote.

In addition, recent polls suggest that at least two potential opposition candidates could beat Mr Erdogan and one of them faces four legal challenges that could knock him out of the race and give Mr Erdogans the party’s control of Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city and home to one in five of the country’s eligible voters.

Mr Erdogan and his aides insist they are setting policy only to serve the country of 84 million people, whose citizens have rewarded him and his party with multiple election victories over the past two last decades. His critics counter that he used his many years as Turkey’s leading politician to concentrate power in his own hands and is now using it to shape the election outcome before voters even go to the polls.