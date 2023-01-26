Politics
As Turkey’s elections loom, Erdogan fights for his political future
Just months before a crucial election that could reshape Turkey’s domestic and foreign policy, the government is spending billions of dollars in public funds to support President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling party at the polls while unleashing a series legal threats to weaken those who seek to overthrow him.
Some economists are calling the spending spree unsustainable and potentially harmful, as Mr Erdogan tries to soften the blow of hyperinflation on Turkish families ahead of the vote.
In addition, recent polls suggest that at least two potential opposition candidates could beat Mr Erdogan and one of them faces four legal challenges that could knock him out of the race and give Mr Erdogans the party’s control of Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city and home to one in five of the country’s eligible voters.
Mr Erdogan and his aides insist they are setting policy only to serve the country of 84 million people, whose citizens have rewarded him and his party with multiple election victories over the past two last decades. His critics counter that he used his many years as Turkey’s leading politician to concentrate power in his own hands and is now using it to shape the election outcome before voters even go to the polls.
Erdogan is trying to fight this battle on whatever terrain he chooses, within the framework he determines, with the weapons he chooses, and preferably with the adversary he prefers, said Ahmet Kasim Han, professor of international relations at Beykoz University in Istanbul. .
Mr Erdogan’s government and the political opposition see the simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections as a momentous opportunity to define the future of a NATO member with one of the world’s 20 largest economies and strong ties diplomatic and commercial relations in Africa, Asia and Europe.
Adding symbolism to voting is timing. Mr Erdogan said it would be held on May 14, months before the 100th anniversary of the founding of modern Turkey after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire.
In the meantime, he and his government have introduced vast spending on initiatives to insulate voters from economic turmoil, at least until the election.
Since the end of December, Mr. Erdogan has increased the national minimum wage by 55%; increased the salaries of civil servants by 30%; expanded a program to provide subsidized loans to traders and small businesses; and decided to abolish the minimum retirement age, allowing more than 1.5 million Turks to immediately stop working and collect their pensions.
Erdogan said winning would vindicate his efforts to build Turkey’s economy, increase its influence abroad and protect the country from domestic and international threats. Addressing members of his Justice and Development Party, or AKP, in parliament last week, he called the political opposition incompetent and portrayed himself as the best person to lead the country into its 100 seconds, which he called Turkey’s century.
Look, I am here as a politician who solves the problems of his region and the world, who takes responsibility, who gives direction, he said.
Mr Erdogan was Turkey’s top politician for two decades, serving as prime minister from 2003 to 2014 and as president since then. His first decade in power saw a drastic economic expansion that lifted millions of Turks out of poverty and developed Turkish industry.
But in recent years the economy has weakened and Turkish opponents and Western officials have accused Mr Erdogan of pushing the country towards autocracy, largely because of the sweeping powers he has since granted himself. that a slim majority of voters passed a referendum in 2017 that expanded the role of presidents.
Mr Erdogan’s critics say he intimidated the media, limited critical reporting and extended his influence in the courts, leading to politically motivated trials. He also took charge of foreign and fiscal policy, sidelining the foreign ministry and the central bank.
A six-party coalition has united to try to overthrow Mr Erdogan and they say if they win they will restore the independence of government bodies and reduce the power of the president by returning to a parliamentary system.
The election is not just about changing the government, said Canan Kaftancioglu, the chairwoman of Istanbul’s largest opposition party, the Republican People’s Party, in a recent interview. It is between those who are in favor of democracy and those who are against democracy.
The country’s economic problems are improving the opposition’s chances, leading some voters to question Mr Erdogan’s management. Largely due to its unorthodox financial policies, the national currency has lost nearly two-thirds of its value against the dollar over the past two years and year-on-year inflation hit around 85% in November before drop to 64% in December.
Turkey’s peak inflation rate in 2022 was almost 10 times that of the United States and was the second highest in the Group of 20 largest economies, after Argentina. Soaring prices have eaten into the budgets of Turkish families and eroded the middle class, hurting Mr. Erdogan’s popularity.
But the opposition also faces major challenges.
Mr. Erdogan is a skilled political agent and orator who can draw on a vast party apparatus that is intertwined with the state and its resources. The opposition has yet to name its candidate, leaving Mr Erdogan to campaign unopposed and fueling speculation that the opposition is plagued by internal divisions that could render it ineffective or tear it apart.
The government’s recent spending spree comes on top of other initiatives introduced last year: a cash support program for low-income families; the cancellation of certain debts by the government; and government-funded accounts to protect local currency deposits against devaluation.
Many economists say this flood of government spending could sustain voters until the election, but will most likely fuel even higher inflation and could tip the country into recession sometime after the vote.
The plan is that until the election they can spend a lot of money, said Ugur Gurses, a former central bank official and finance expert. I think they think it’s worth it if they want to win. But if they lose, it will fall into the hands of the newcomers.
The opposition’s position has been further complicated by new legal threats against Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul and one of the potential rivals who, according to recent polls, could beat Mr Erdogan.
Last month, a court banned Mr Imamoglu from politics for two years and seven months, accused of insulting state officials. He had called the election officials who overruled his initial victory in the 2019 Istanbul mayoral race crazy.
The race was restarted a few months later and Mr. Imamoglu again beat Mr. Erdogans’ candidate, this time by a much larger margin.
Mr Imamoglu remains in office while appealing the conviction. But in the weeks since the court’s ruling last month, he has faced three new legal threats that could temporarily ban him from politics and remove him from office, passing control of Turkey’s largest city. to Mr. Erdogan.
The Interior Ministry prosecuted Imamoglu for alleged bribery in his previous post as Istanbul district mayor in 2015; the interior minister accused the mayor’s administration of employing more than 1,600 people with ties to terrorism; and Mr Imamoglu is under separate investigation for allegedly insulting another district mayor, who is a member of Mr Erdogans’ party.
Hasan Sinar, an assistant professor of criminal law at Altinbas University in Istanbul, called the legal threats purely political.
Everything revolves around Imamoglu because he is the rising star of the opposition and they want to arrest him, said Mr Sinar, who filed a legal case in favor of Mr Imamoglu with the court in the first insult case.
While it was unclear whether Mr Erdogan had personally intervened in the case, Mr Sinar said he doubted a judge would rule against such a high-profile figure without knowing Mr Erdogan would approve.
It’s a political act that looks like a legal act, he said, and no one can do it if it’s against the president’s wishes.
East well contributed reporting from Istanbul.

