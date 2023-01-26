Volodymyr Zelensky says it would be a ‘pleasure’ if Boris Johnson was ambassador to Ukraine





Boris Johnson met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv during a surprise visit to Ukraine last Sunday. Boris Johnson met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv during a surprise visit to Ukraine last Sunday. Volodymyr Zelensky said it would be a pleasure if Boris Johnson became the UK Ambassador to Ukraine. Ukraine’s president has said the former prime minister is a good guy – but is undecided whether he would like to see him back in Number 10. His comments, in an interview with Sky News, came just days after Johnson makes a surprise visit to Kyiv. The former prime minister formed a close relationship with Zelenskyy during his time in Downing Street and has been credited with leading global efforts to support Ukraine after Russia invaded last February. When asked if he would like to see Johnson become the British man in Kyiv, Zelenskyy replied: With pleasure. With pleasure. He’s a good guy. I’m not sure he’s ready for such a status, but who knows? The president was then asked if he wanted Johnson to become prime minister again. He said: It is not correct for me to support Johnson to be prime minister while Rishi is prime minister. That’s not correct, I’m sorry. We have a good relationship with Sunak. I think we had a longer relationship with Johnson because it was a long time and of course it was tough times in the early days of the full scale invasion. I saw Johnson in different situations. I did not see him in war but in full-scale war. This is why we have special relationships. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy also hailed the move from the UK, US and Germany send tanks to Ukraine to help the war effort. He said: I am very happy and would like to thank Germany, thank Great Britain and thank the United States for taking such decisions. Related…

