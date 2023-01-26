Jokowi’s story on the start of the COVID-19 pandemic: WHO is confused, so are we





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has admitted he was confused when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The reason is that at the time, there were no standards for dealing with a pandemic. Jokowi admitted he had asked the WHO about the handling of the pandemic. Initially, the WHO suggested that masks should only be used for sick people, but a week later everyone had to wear masks. “We remember that at the beginning the WHO passed it on, I asked them. Mr President, you do not need to wear a mask, at the beginning those who wear masks only cough. He does not ‘there’s not a week where everyone has to wear masks. They’re confused, we’re also confused,” he said at the National Coordination Meeting for the Transition of Covid-19 Management and National Economic Recovery 2023, Thursday (26/1/2023). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT At its peak Jokowi said all countries are busy researching PPE. Even though Indonesia can produce its own PPE. “Once it hits its peak, every country is looking for PPE. Everyone is looking for it. We’re also looking everywhere. It turns out that we ourselves can produce it and send it to other countries. Due of their position, everyone is confused,” he said. According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic can be a valuable experience. Jokowi says that if all want to work, you have to press first. “So it’s an experiment, if we all want to work, we have to be pressured first. Pressed by problems, problems and challenges,” he said. On this occasion Jokowi again recounting his experience of having to meditate to decide on policy related to COVID-19. Watch the video ‘Jokowi’s story about meditating for 3 days to determine that the RI will not be locked during Covid-19’: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (zlf/zlf)

