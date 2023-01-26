FirstFT: US and Germany to send tanks to Ukraine

<>

Hello, and after weeks of international pressure, German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz has dropped his opposition to supplying Ukraine with modern tanks.

Scholtz told a cabinet meeting this morning that Berlin would send 14 Leopard 2-A6 tanks from stocks held by the Bundeswehr, Germany’s military.

Germany will also grant export permission to all countries wishing to send their Leopard-2s to Ukraine, as well as training, ammunition and maintenance of weapon systems.

Meanwhile, the United States is preparing to deliver a number of M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv, the Financial Times reports today, after weeks of talks with the Scholtz government.

President Joe Bidens’ administration was facing mounting pressure from Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill to send the Abrams in a bid to break Germany’s resistance to sending in its own tanks.

The moves by Washington and Berlin mark a major shift in policy that will help strengthen Ukraine’s fight against the Russian military.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who celebrates his 45th birthday today, has called on his allies to supply Ukraine with 300 new tanks ahead of a planned spring offensive by the Russian army.

Five other stories in the news

1. Murdoch abandons Fox and News Corp merger Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has dropped a proposal to merge Fox and News Corp after his attempt to reunite the two halves of his media empire met with resistance from shareholders. News Corp is also in advanced talks to sell its 80% share of digital real estate group Move to billion-dollar rival CoStar.

2. Microsoft offers an optimistic outlook Demand for cloud services fell noticeably last month as customers became more cautious about the economic downturn, Microsoft reported yesterday. Signs of slowing demand after an otherwise surprisingly strong final quarter led the software giant to issue a pessimistic outlook for the current quarter, adding to the nervous mood on Wall Street at the start of the tech earnings season.

3. Investors are pushing the German merger startup to move to the US Marvel Fusion, one of the few European start-ups trying to provide carbon-free fusion power, is being pushed by investors to move to the United States as US officials try to lure energy companies clean with about $370 billion in tax breaks and subsidies. Investor pressure is partly due to the $1.4 billion the US government has earmarked for its domestic smelting industry.

4. Apple boosts smartphone services Apple is taking steps to separate its mobile operating system from features offered by Google’s parent company Alphabet, making strides in maps, search and advertising. The two Silicon Valley companies have been rivals in the smartphone market since Google acquired the Android operating system in the 2000s, which Apple co-founder Steve Jobs called a stolen product.

5. Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s private residence The former US vice president turned over a small number of documents with classified markings to the Justice Department last week, according to his lawyer. The discovery at Pences Indiana’s home comes as federal authorities continue to probe how sensitive government files ended up in the private residences of Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

The day ahead

Market Update Contracts trailing Wall Street’s blue chip S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 are weaker today in Europe after a subdued session yesterday. The New York Stock Exchange, meanwhile, said it would call off some early trades yesterday after problems arose with about 250 stocks.

Company income Tesla will update investors today on its performance in the last quarter of last year. The electric carmaker slashed vehicle prices over the period by up to a fifth in the United States and Europe to support demand. Boeing and General Dynamics will chase aerospace and defense profits and telecommunications group AT&T, personal care products maker Kimberly-Clark, oil refiner Hess, miner Freeport-McMoran all report before the bell opening. Technology company IBM and denim maker Levi Strauss will report after the market closes.

Listen: In a recent episode of the Behind the Money podcast, FT Richard Waters responds to whether Tesla’s golden age of growth is over.

Monetary Policy Economists expect the Bank of Canada to raise rates by 0.25 percentage points, bringing its benchmark policy to 4.5%.

what else were reading

What I learned from my days on the mountain in Davos At the World Economic Forum last week, the general mood on the economy in high-income countries was one of great optimism about the near-term future. The mood in many developing countries, however, was more anxious, reports Martin Wolf.

Activists move closer to Salesforce Marc Benioff, the arch-salesman who co-founded software company Salesforce, has long grumbled at his Wall Street critics. A series of acquisitions and a slump in the company’s stock price provided ammunition for Benioff’s opponents. The accumulation of three activist investors shows how far the Salesforce star has fallen.

Thinner profit margins are here for a while With positive inflation news and improving growth prospects in the United States and the Eurozone, optimism has risen among investors in consumer goods companies. But, writes Brooke Masters, Procter & Gamble was quick to throw cold water on the idea of ​​an easy recovery.

Chinese palace politics: Xi loyalists vie for power Chinese leader Xi Jinping will use the March lianghui the joint sessions of the Chinese parliament and the political advisory body to confirm a batch of nominations for critical positions. The promotions will mark the completion of Xi’s consolidation of power, but will also signal the emergence of a new set of factions among his cronies and loyalists.

How will the new era of machine learning affect you? ChatGPT, a request-response and text generation system launched in late November, has burst into the public consciousness in a way rarely seen outside the realm of science fiction. It’s the most visible of a new wave of so-called generative AI systems that can produce content on command, threatening not just jobs, but a wave of misinformation.

Take a break from the news

Cult favorite Everything everywhere all at once was nominated for 11 Oscars, topping this year’s award slate. Here is the full list of nominations announced yesterday in Los Angeles.

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere Everything at once David Bornfriend



<>

