PM Modi salutes the nation on 74th Republic Day: ‘It’s also special because…’ | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Thursday on the 74th Republic Day of India. Modi said this time the occasion is also special as the country celebrates it on Independence Day “Amrit Mahotsav”. Read here: 74th Republic Day Today: Showcasing Military Prowess and Cultural Diversity on the Way to Kartavya | 10 dots Many wishes for the Republic Day. This time this occasion is also special as we celebrate it on Independence Day Amrit Mahotsav. We want to move forward together to realize the dreams of the country’s great freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!” Modi tweeted. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi is the main Republic Day guest this year, and a 120-member Egyptian contingent will also march in the celebrations on the way to Kartavaya. The theme of this year’s Republic Day celebration is Jan-Bhagidari (People’s Participation). The parade, a highlight of the celebration, will start at Kartavya Path in Delhi at 10 a.m., which would be a unique blend of India’s military prowess and cultural diversity. No fewer than 23 paintings 17 from states and union territories, and six from various ministries and departments, showcasing India’s rich tradition, cultural heritage and the spectacle of nations’ progress and achievements, will part of the grand parade. The Indian Armed Forces will showcase their prowess through Horse Show, various Dance Shows, Motorcycle Display, Air Warrior Drill, Navy Band and Martial Arts. The very first female riders will also participate in the parade. 503 dancers, featuring the theme of Nari Shakti, will perform a jubilant cultural performance during the parade. Read here: Republic Day Parade 2023: Everything you need to know India will also witness the world’s largest drone show with 3,500 indigenous drones showcasing national personalities and events with precise timing showcasing the technological prowess of the youth, above Raisina Hills. Security in the nation’s capital has been tightened ahead of Republic Day celebrations. The police have stepped up anti-sabotage checks, verification campaigns and patrols. About 6,000 security guards would be deployed and heavy barricades would be placed at intersections, checkpoints with sniffer dogs and metal detectors, according to the PTI news agency. According to Delhi police, around 65,000 people are expected to attend the parade on Kartavaya Path.

