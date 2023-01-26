Trump news today: Meta to reinstate its Facebook and Instagram as 2024 campaign prepares





Marjorie Taylor Greene positions herself as Trump’s vice president for 2024

Donald Trump will see his Facebook and Instagram accounts reinstated in the coming weeks by parent company Meta after a two-year ban.

Nick Clegg, the company’s president of global affairs, said there will be new built-in guardrails to limit the distribution of posts that don’t explicitly break the rules.

It’s unclear if the former president plans to use the accounts once they’re reinstated, but he responded with a message from Truth Social mocking the company.

The news comes after Mr Trump hosted conservative influencers from the Libs of TikTok and Babylon Bee at Mar-a-Lago.

NBC News reports that it’s part of a charm offensive by the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, whose campaign has its first event this weekend in South Carolina.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump came to the defense of Mike Pence after it emerged that classified documents had been found in the former Indiana vice president’s home.

Mr Trump called Mr Pence an innocent man and urged people to leave him alone.

This is a stark difference from his response to the discovery of classified documents at President Joe Bidens Wilmington’s home and in an office he used in Washington DC.

HighlightsView latest update 1674722101DeSantis overtakes Trump as ex-president hosts Libs of Tik Tok and Babylon Bee dinner

The Florida governor, who has yet to announce a 2024 campaign, led the former president in a fictional North Carolina Faith and Freedom Coalition poll released yesterday.

The poll is one of the reliable indicators to track the support of active white evangelicals in the Republican Party’s presidential primaries.

More in this report from my colleague John Bowden:

Namita Singh26 January 2023 08:35

1674720786Trump pilloried as 4-year-old cheated on golf tournament claims

Sportswriter and author Rick Reilly has slammed Donald Trump as a cheater after the golf-loving former president claimed victory in a competitive tournament earlier this week despite missing the first day.

He said it was a great honor to have won the tournament [at] one of the best courses in the country.

Namita Singh26 January 2023 08:13

1674719701Metas decides to restore Trump “a disaster”

Letting Donald Trump return to Facebook sends a signal to other personalities with large online followings that they can break the rules without lasting consequences, said Heidi Beirich, founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism and member of a group called Real Facebook Oversight. Council that criticized the efforts of the platforms.

I’m not surprised but it’s a disaster, Ms Beirich said of Metas’ decision. Facebook created loopholes for Trump that he walked through. He instigated an uprising on Facebook. And now he’s back.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson blasted the decision as a prime example of putting profits ahead of people’s safety and a serious mistake.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves to people as he arrives for a New Year’s Eve event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida

(Getty Pictures)

It’s pretty amazing how you can spit hate, fuel conspiracies, and incite violent insurrection on our nation’s Capitol, and Mark Zuckerberg still believes that’s not enough to get someone off their platforms. shapes, he said.

Namita Singh26 January 2023 07:55

1674717300ICYMI: Meta will restore Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced it will soon restore access to their platforms to twice-impeached ex-presidents, just over two years after Mr Trump used his social media profiles to incite a violent attack on the US Capitol.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.

Oliver O’Connell26 January 2023 07:15

1674714601 Classified documents found in Pence’s house include overseas travel briefings

Among the 12 classified documents recovered from former Vice President Mike Pence, several were said to have been briefing notes prepared for his official international tours.

The documents may have been forgotten because they were with other old travel binders and would be difficult to locate without going through each of the pages, multiple sources told CNN.

These briefing binders often contain details of the people an official will meet during their international visit, and the information included can range from basic knowledge about foreign leaders to more confidential information about them.

Read more in this report:

Namita Singh26 January 2023 06:30

1674711900Despite new revelations about Pence, McCarthy targets Biden over documents

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has tried to distinguish between documents found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s home and those discovered at President Joe Bidens’ home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Independent asked Mr McCarthy about CNN’s report that Mr Pence found documents at his home in Carmel, Indiana and promptly returned them.

Oliver O’Connell26 January 2023 05:45

1674706511Even after missing a full day, Trump somehow wins a golf tournament

Golf-loving former US President Donald Trump picked up another victory in a competitive tournament at one of his clubs in Florida, despite missing the first day of the weekend-long event. end.

He announced his Senior Club Championship win at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida on his Truth Social social media platform.

Weird that on the Saturday of the tournament, he went to a memorial service two states away…

Maroosha Muzaffar has the story.

Oliver O’Connell26 January 2023 04:15

1674702911ICYMI: Trump wonders why no one on Georgia’s infamous election call said he acted inappropriately

Donald Trump released a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia are set to make a decision on charges against several members of his inner circle, including potentially Mr. Trump himself.

The ex-president, out of nowhere, reminisced about his now infamous January 2, 2021 appeal to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state’s election chief to find more than 11,000 votes which he would have needed to pass Joe Bidens’ total as it stands.

John Bowden has the details.

Oliver O’Connell26 January 2023 03:15

1674699311All old is new: Classified documents have been a problem dating back to the Carter administration

At least three presidents. A vice president, a secretary of state, an attorney general. The mishandling of classified documents is not a problem unique to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Oliver O’Connell26 January 2023 02:15

1674695711Voices: Why Pences documents mishap blurs GOP attacks on Biden

The Independents Eric Garcia explains how the narrative the Republicans were developing was suddenly turned upside down.

Oliver O’Connell26 January 2023 01:15

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-back-on-facebook-meta-news-today-b2269449.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

