Jokowi asks his team to carefully decide on economic policy





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked all staff to be careful when making political decisions, especially those related to the economy. This takes into account that Indonesia has just entered a transition period after the revocation of the PPKM policy at the end of December 2022. In addition, during this transition period, Indonesia is also facing the challenges of continued global economic turmoil. “After the withdrawal of the PPKM in 2022, this is a transition period and we must remain vigilant and careful in political decisions, especially economic ones,” he said at the opening of the national meeting. Coordination for Covid-19 Management and National Economic Recovery at AA Maramis Building, Jakarta Center, Thursday (26/1/2023). Also read: Even though the global economy is gloomy, foreign investment in RI increases by 44.2% The head of state said that amid a weakened global economy, Indonesia’s economic performance was indeed quite stable. This is reflected in economic growth in the third quarter of 2022 reaching 5.72%, and it is believed that overall in 2022 the economy will reach 5.3%. “It is estimated (economic growth) from year to year can be achieved at 5.3 percent. If this is achieved, it will be a very good achievement,” Jokowi said. On the same occasion, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said that Indonesia’s economic recovery was quite convincing, so it was believed that economic growth could be above 5%. This optimism is in line with the fundamentals of the Indonesian economy which are still solid, especially consumption, investment and exports which are still growing. He explained that fiscal consolidation was faster than initially expected. This is reflected in the achievement of the state budget deficit which is less than 3% in 2022, which is precisely at 2.38%. Moreover, inflation was under control at 5.51% in December 2022. Then the unemployment rate fell to 5.86% in August 2022, followed by a reduction in poverty to 9.54% in March 2022. Airlangga said this performance could not be achieved without coordination and hard work between central and regional governments. “This performance can also be achieved through the president’s policy of brakes and throttle that work responsively and adaptively,” Airlangga said. Also Read: Envoy Joe Biden Gives His Opinion to Luhut: We Agree, But Never Interfere With Indonesia’s Economic Growth

