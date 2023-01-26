Turkey says NATO’s northern expansion depends on keeping promises





(Bloomberg) — Bloomberg’s Most Read Turkey is keeping up the pressure on Sweden and Finland, again telling the Nordic countries to do more to fight terror groups in return for allowing them to join NATO. It is mandatory for countries wishing to join the alliance to take strong steps to fulfill their responsibilities under the deal, the country’s National Security Council said after a meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wednesday evening, referring to a pact between the three countries. Last year. Turkey says its main problem is what it sees as Sweden’s reluctance to crack down on supporters of Kurdish militants, who Ankara considers terrorists. Recent tensions over the display of an upside-down effigy of Erdogan and the burning of a translated copy of Islam’s holy book of the Quran in Stockholm have sparked outrage in Turkey and other Muslim countries. This makes it less likely that Erdogan will give his consent to the northern expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as he seeks to shore up support from his conservative and nationalist base ahead of elections scheduled for May. Turkey and Hungary are the only two of 30 NATO members that have yet to ratify the demands. Hungary has said it plans to process applications for the opening of parliament next month, although its deadlines have changed in the past. Budapest’s approval would leave Turkey as the only obstacle to the expansion, which NATO diplomats had hoped to finalize in time for the alliance summit in Vilnius in July. Finland still wants to join the defense bloc at the same time as Sweden, although earlier this week for the first time it indicated that the bids could be decoupled if Sweden encounter a permanent obstacle. The Turkish government declared itself satisfied with the cooperation of Helsinki. The story continues Last summer, Turkey agreed in principle to NATO allies, including the United States, inviting Sweden and Finland to join the group, but then demanded concessions from Sweden. These included a broader crackdown on Kurdish groups alongside the extradition of suspects. Sweden insisted it was in line with the agreement reached at the June NATO summit in Madrid last year, which allowed the expansion process to move forward. Finland and Sweden have both approved arms exports to Turkey, which were halted in 2019 when Turkey embarked on military operations in northern Syria. They also extradited at least one person each to Turkey. Even so, Sweden’s Supreme Court blocked the expulsion of Bulent Kenes, a former newspaper editor who was mentioned by Erdogan earlier this year as an example of someone his country wants. The two Nordic countries’ anti-terrorism legislation is on par with current NATO members, and they meet the conditions the alliance has set for membership. –With the help of Niclas Rolander and Ott Ummelas. Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2023 Bloomberg LP

