Trump now uses text messages





New phone, who is it?

Former President Donald Trump is now texting a select group of individuals, The Post has learned, ending his longstanding aversion to leaving a paper or digital record of his communications.

Four people close to Trump, 76, told the Post they were aware of the ex-president’s foray into texting, with one saying he started texting to “a few people a few months ago”.

It’s unclear exactly what Trump writes to his contacts after years of preferring to talk on the phone or annotate impressions with a black Sharpie.

Still, some of Trump's closest allies told the Post they were surprised at the revelation — or had yet to join the former president's text channels.

Trump has acknowledged avoiding electronic communications, in part to limit his legal liability. As president, he used to tear up documents after reading them, forcing archive staff to tape them together. Some were reportedly flushed down the toilet.

The former president’s refusal to text presented a challenge to investigators from a House select committee who tried to understand Trump’s thought process and actions as rioters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Former President Donald Trump recently started texting, The Post has learned. AP Photo/Alex Brandon Trump, Ivanka’s daughter, told the House Select Committee on January 6 that she never exchanged text messages with her father. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

I never texted with him, Trump’s daughter Ivanka told the committee in an interview, adding that she didn’t even know if her father’s phone at the White House had texting functionality. text messaging.

I never heard of him using text messages, she added

I don’t know of anyone who texted him, Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancee of the former president’s eldest son, Don Jr., told the panel.

Trump Jr. himself told the committee that his dad “doesn’t text,” which is why the young Trump reached out to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, urging him to get the 45th president to “condemn this s—”. as the violence of the riots worsened.

Word of Trumps embraced texting the same day Meta announced he would be reinstated on Facebook and Instagram after being banned from posting on those sites for more than two years.

Trump, who is preparing to campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, has told confidants he is looking forward to the expiration of a social media exclusivity term with Truth Social, the app founded by his company Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), so he could return to Twitter and Facebook.

In November, new Twitter boss Elon Musk lifted a ban on the former president that had been put in place following the Capitol riot.

