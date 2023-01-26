Rights group says several Chinese ‘white paper’ protesters remain in detention





SHANGHAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) – Several protesters who were apprehended for publicly protesting China’s then-ongoing zero-COVID policy remain in detention, face charges or have not been heard from, Human Rights said. Watch in a report Thursday. In late November, protests erupted in many cities across China calling for an end to the country’s nearly three years of strict enforcement of the zero COVID policy. Many protesters held up blank white sheets of paper, which became a symbol of their discontent. Some protesters also shouted slogans calling for the ouster of President Xi Jinping or the ruling Communist Party. The protests, unprecedented in Xi’s decade in power which saw an increasingly harsh crackdown on dissent, died down within days amid a heavy police presence. Scores of people were apprehended and later released, protesters, lawyers and academics told Reuters at the time, adding they feared some would face consequences later. Human Rights Watch researchers cited four protesters in Beijing – editor Cao Zhixin, accountant Li Yuanjing, teacher Zhai Dengrui, and journalist Li Siqi – as having been formally arrested for “stirring up quarrels and provoking disorder”, punishable by up to five years. years. In Shanghai, the whereabouts of two protesters who demonstrated on Wulumuqi Road, Li Yi and Chen Jialin, are unknown, Human Rights Watch said. The group called on the authorities to release everyone immediately. Reuters could not independently verify the status of those named in the report. Calls by Reuters to China’s Ministry of Public Security for comment went unanswered. Human Rights Watch said “a few” protesters had been released on bail. “More protesters are believed to have been arrested or subjected to enforced disappearance, although their cases are not public knowledge, given the Chinese authorities’ practice of threatening the families of detainees to remain silent.” , did he declare. In early December, shortly after the protests, China abruptly dropped most of its zero COVID restrictions, and the coronavirus spread rapidly across the country. Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Tony Munroe and Christian Schmollinger Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

