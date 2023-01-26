The president describes a number of successful measures taken by the government to manage the pandemic





President Joko Widodo explained a number of measures taken by the Indonesian government to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic that has hit Indonesia and countries around the world since 2020. According to the President, the first measure taken by the government is to take effective action. macro and micro management so that all parties participate in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. “I see that we all work because we are stressed by problems, pressed by problems, we all work. This is something I have never seen before,” the President said in his address at the opening of the 2023 National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) for the transition of the management of Covid-19 and the National Economic Recovery (PC-PEN) in 2023 at AA Maramis Building, Jakarta on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The president said Indonesia and all countries have no experience in overcoming a pandemic. When most of his ministers suggested that the government do confinementPresident Jokowi has other considerations. “My calculations, in 2 or 3 weeks people don’t even have a small chance to earn a living, everything is closed, the state cannot help people, what happened? The people must to be in riot. That’s what we calculate so we decide when it’s not confinement“, said the president. The second measure taken by the government is to achieve good synergy and collaboration between the central government, the regional governments, the TNI and Polri. This can be seen in the number of Covid-19 vaccines that have been injected into the public, which has reached 448 million injections. “That’s all we can do and we see that TNI and Polri are really working beyond their main tasks. Going to villages to persuade people to get vaccinated is not an easy task,” said said the president. The third measure taken by the government is to carry out “petrol and brake” management to balance health and the national economy. The president said this step was not an easy thing to do. “Once the math is a little off, the economy will crash. But once the gas is too fast, the pandemic can increase. That’s what we do to maintain a balance between health and l economy, all this puts pressure on the management of the state, which is not easy,” the president said. The next step for the government is to make decisions and act quickly to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the speed of action is adjusted to the terrain data. Finally, the President sees broad public participation in the management of the pandemic and the national economy as the step that most supports the government’s success in managing the pandemic. This participation allows all parties to participate in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. “It is this participation that must be appreciated, we appreciate, because everyone is supporting the corporate world, the community from below, everything is moving,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/presiden-paparkan-sejumlah-langkah-sukses-pemerintah-tangani-pandemi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos