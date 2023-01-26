New Revised Wildlife Protection Law in China: Will it Prevent Zoonoses Outbreaks?





China’s new revised wildlife protection law was passed in December 2022, which aims to further expand wildlife protection and strengthen zoonotic disease epidemic prevention. The new law comes on top of the temporary ban on the sale of wild animals that the Chinese government put in place shortly after the outbreak of COVID-19. (Photo: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

BANGKOK, THAILAND – NOVEMBER 19: Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the APEC Economic Leaders Handover Ceremony at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on November 19, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand is hosting the APEC meetings this year, which will culminate with the Leaders’ Meetings taking place November 17-19. New Revised Chinese Wildlife Protection Law According to a state media report China DailyChina’s top legislature has successfully passed a new revised Wildlife Protection Law. The new law would ban the hunting and trade of wild animals in the country, whether for food or medicine. South China Morning Post reports that the revised law essentially prohibits the hunting, consumption, transport and sale of wild animals. However, there are some exceptions for certain species. The new law requires approval from local authorities for the breeding of the highest level of protected species in China. It also aims to impose rules to monitor and control the spread of disease among wild animals. And on top of that, it also contains provisions that punish illegal wildlife trade and hunting. The China Daily notes that the new version of the legislation deals with wildlife conservation and economic development. Read also : Tesla price cuts in China: Consumers protest demanding discounts after missing out on price cuts Will this prevent zoonotic disease outbreaks? But is the new legislation really a step forward in preventing zoonotic disease outbreaks in the future? (Photo: Hu Chengwei/Getty Images)

SHANGHAI, CHINA – DECEMBER 11: People wearing protective masks walk on Nanjing Road on December 11, 2022 in Shanghai, China. Hong Kong-based news outlet South China Morning Post says some environmentalists point to some shortcomings of the new law. They raised concerns that the revised Wildlife Protection Act could do the opposite of what it is intended to do. Rather, it could encourage more farming and use of wildlife, reports the South China Morning Post, citing environmentalists. Environmental Investigation Agency campaign manager Avinash Basker pointed out the flaw in the new law. “The major problem with the law – that it has legitimized the breeding and commercial use of even the highest level of protected species in China.” But Basker also acknowledged that the revised law makes some notable revisions, including an expanded ban on eating wild animals for food. Despite this, the campaign manager notes that “key elements of the law remain ambiguous and important terms undefined, leaving the possibility for the highest level of protected species to be exploited for whatever purpose potentially”. Meanwhile, chip sales in China fell about 21%, not thanks to slowing global chip demand. Related article: China to use AI against US over Taiwan invasion, smart deterrence to counter forces 2022 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

