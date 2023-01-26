President outlines challenges in the face of a pandemic, from vaccines to gas and political brakes





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) explained a number of challenges faced by central and regional governments in implementing policies during the co-19 pandemic. First, the administration of vaccines. When vaccines were first discovered, many people refused to receive injections. This happened due to the emergence of hoaxes related to the contents and effects of vaccines. "Our difficulty. How can people be injected and do they want to be injected. Now the number we have injected has reached 448 million doses. Ladies and gentlemen, you can imagine how we give one injection at a time. It is not an easy question," Jokowi said at the national coordination meeting for Covid-19 transition management in Jakarta on Thursday, January 26, 2023.





The difficulties come not only from the resistance of the people, but also from the side of the distribution of the vaccines. The geographical location of Indonesia in the form of islands and mountains, is a great challenge. “Our geography is not easy. There are mountains, there are seas, there are rivers, everything is traversed to arrive at the names of people who can be injected, people who want to be injected,” said declared the former mayor of Surakarta. Another difficulty is related to gas management and brake management. On the one hand, the government must maintain public health, on the other hand, the economy must also move so that residents can still earn an income. “Managing gasoline and brakes is not an easy thing. Once the math is a little off, the economy will drop. If gasoline is too fast, the pandemic can increase. That’s what what we are doing to maintain a balance between health and the economy, and it is not easy,” said Jokowi. The next difficulty is when you have to make decisions quickly but have to be right. This should be done carefully based on actual field data. The problem, says Jokowi. the data was still a mess. “At that time, our data was all known. At the time of the pandemic, it seemed to everyone that our data was not ready. The data of this ministry and this ministry are different,” he said. for follow-up. The inaccuracy of the data also made him confused about whether to decide on a lockdown or not. Jokowi was also grateful because the policy was never taken. “Try at that time, for example, we decide confinement. According to my calculations, in two or three weeks, people will no longer be able to earn a living because everything is closed. Neither can the state provide aid to the people. Finally, what happened? People must be rioting,” Jokowi said. “I meditated for three days to decide this, should we confinement or not. Because I really don’t have a lot of experience.” (BUT)

