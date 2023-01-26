Why Turkey is blocking NATO expansion

NATO expansion is hesitant. After Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden and Finland have requested join the military alliance that includes the United States and much of Western Europe. But the process hit a stumbling block. The Associated Press reports that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this week that Sweden ‘can no longer expect any charity from us regarding its application for NATO membership’ after right-wing protesters burned a Koran outside the Swedish embassy. Turkey in Stockholm. The Finnish Foreign Minister went on to suggest that his country could join the alliance without Sweden if necessary. Why is Turkey opposed to NATO enlargement? And how could this affect the war in Europe? Here’s everything you need to know:

Why do Finland and Sweden want to join NATO?

One word: Russia. Finland shares a long border with Russia, and Sweden is located on the Baltic Sea where much of the Russian Navy works. But both had long been opposed to joining the military alliance they were. officially neutral throughout the Cold War until Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to invade another neighbour, Ukraine, in 2022. “Public support for NATO membership in the Nordic countries grew practically overnight after the start of the invasion”. Axios reports. The two countries jointly applied for membership in May 2022. “Everything changed when Russia attacked Ukraine”, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said at the time. “And I personally think that we can no longer believe that there will be a peaceful future next to Russia.”

What is the heist?

NATO cannot add new countries without the approval of the government of each country in the alliance. It was not a big problem when NATO had only 12 members, but now there are 30 countries in the organization. (In the United States, this requirement means two-thirds of the Senate must approve these requests: this happened by a 95-1 votes in August.) This means that any country can slow down the process if they wish. “Joining NATO was never meant to be so difficult, but because the alliance is now so big, it only complicates things because you have to line up 30 different leaders and on the same page and 30 different legislatures lined up on the same page,” Christopher Skaluba of the Atlantic Council says The hill.

Who are the holdouts?

Turkey and Hungary, but Hungary should approve applications this year. Erdogan, meanwhile, wants Sweden “to do more to counter support for terrorism among a Kurdish population of around 100,000 and to extradite suspects”. Bloomberg reports. The FinancialTimes adds that Turkey wants Sweden to cut its ties with the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), a Kurdish militia that led the campaign against ISIS in Syria, but also has ties to the Workers’ Party of Kurdistan (PKK) which has waged an insurgency against Turkey since 1980. Sweden has tried to “distance itself” from the offending group, Reuters reports. (And he also lifted an arms embargo against Turkey). But he did not extradite suspects wanted by Turkey.

What is the United States doing?

The United States, of course, is first among equals in the NATO alliance, so you would expect US leaders are pushing Turkey towards the approval of the applications from Sweden and Finland. Indeed, US and Turkish officials met in mid-January to discuss both NATO and other “defence cooperation” topics. EuroNews reports that Turkey has made it clear that it wants to upgrade its fleet of American-made F-16 fighter jets. But Voice of America says that complying with this request might not be so simple: Congress must approve the sale of fighters to Turkey and NATO expansion will not be the only condition of approval. The United States also wants a promise that Turkey will not keep military action in northern Syria. In other words: it’s complicated.

How does this affect the war in Ukraine?

Bloombergthe editors of say the heist “puts the wider security of Europe at risk”. Both countries have “considerable” defense capabilities that could come in handy “at a time when alliance resources are stretched to help Ukraine”. But Russian leaders seem to think that despite the slow process, the addition of Finland and Sweden is a done deal: Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s chief general in Ukraine, said the planned reforms of the army include the ability to respond to threats posed by “the aspirations of the North Atlantic Alliance to expand to Finland and Sweden”.

And after?

The future is still muddy. Pekka Haavisto, Finland’s foreign minister, reportedly “backtracked” after suggesting his country could join NATO without Sweden on its side. The Associated Press notes that this was the first time an official from either country had “raised doubts” about joining the alliance. A resolution may not be in sight for some time yet: The Wall Street Journal reports that Turkey will not formally accept NATO enlargement approval before its national elections, most likely in May.