Politics
Why Turkey is blocking NATO expansion
NATO expansion is hesitant. After Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden and Finland have requested join the military alliance that includes the United States and much of Western Europe. But the process hit a stumbling block. The Associated Press reports that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this week that Sweden ‘can no longer expect any charity from us regarding its application for NATO membership’ after right-wing protesters burned a Koran outside the Swedish embassy. Turkey in Stockholm. The Finnish Foreign Minister went on to suggest that his country could join the alliance without Sweden if necessary. Why is Turkey opposed to NATO enlargement? And how could this affect the war in Europe? Here’s everything you need to know:
Why do Finland and Sweden want to join NATO?
One word: Russia. Finland shares a long border with Russia, and Sweden is located on the Baltic Sea where much of the Russian Navy works. But both had long been opposed to joining the military alliance they were. officially neutral throughout the Cold War until Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to invade another neighbour, Ukraine, in 2022. “Public support for NATO membership in the Nordic countries grew practically overnight after the start of the invasion”. Axios reports. The two countries jointly applied for membership in May 2022. “Everything changed when Russia attacked Ukraine”, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said at the time. “And I personally think that we can no longer believe that there will be a peaceful future next to Russia.”
What is the heist?
NATO cannot add new countries without the approval of the government of each country in the alliance. It was not a big problem when NATO had only 12 members, but now there are 30 countries in the organization. (In the United States, this requirement means two-thirds of the Senate must approve these requests: this happened by a 95-1 votes in August.) This means that any country can slow down the process if they wish. “Joining NATO was never meant to be so difficult, but because the alliance is now so big, it only complicates things because you have to line up 30 different leaders and on the same page and 30 different legislatures lined up on the same page,” Christopher Skaluba of the Atlantic Council says The hill.
Who are the holdouts?
Turkey and Hungary, but Hungary should approve applications this year. Erdogan, meanwhile, wants Sweden “to do more to counter support for terrorism among a Kurdish population of around 100,000 and to extradite suspects”. Bloomberg reports. The FinancialTimes adds that Turkey wants Sweden to cut its ties with the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), a Kurdish militia that led the campaign against ISIS in Syria, but also has ties to the Workers’ Party of Kurdistan (PKK) which has waged an insurgency against Turkey since 1980. Sweden has tried to “distance itself” from the offending group, Reuters reports. (And he also lifted an arms embargo against Turkey). But he did not extradite suspects wanted by Turkey.
What is the United States doing?
The United States, of course, is first among equals in the NATO alliance, so you would expect US leaders are pushing Turkey towards the approval of the applications from Sweden and Finland. Indeed, US and Turkish officials met in mid-January to discuss both NATO and other “defence cooperation” topics. EuroNews reports that Turkey has made it clear that it wants to upgrade its fleet of American-made F-16 fighter jets. But Voice of America says that complying with this request might not be so simple: Congress must approve the sale of fighters to Turkey and NATO expansion will not be the only condition of approval. The United States also wants a promise that Turkey will not keep military action in northern Syria. In other words: it’s complicated.
How does this affect the war in Ukraine?
Bloombergthe editors of say the heist “puts the wider security of Europe at risk”. Both countries have “considerable” defense capabilities that could come in handy “at a time when alliance resources are stretched to help Ukraine”. But Russian leaders seem to think that despite the slow process, the addition of Finland and Sweden is a done deal: Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s chief general in Ukraine, said the planned reforms of the army include the ability to respond to threats posed by “the aspirations of the North Atlantic Alliance to expand to Finland and Sweden”.
And after?
The future is still muddy. Pekka Haavisto, Finland’s foreign minister, reportedly “backtracked” after suggesting his country could join NATO without Sweden on its side. The Associated Press notes that this was the first time an official from either country had “raised doubts” about joining the alliance. A resolution may not be in sight for some time yet: The Wall Street Journal reports that Turkey will not formally accept NATO enlargement approval before its national elections, most likely in May.
|
Sources
2/ https://theweek.com/nato/1020332/nato-expansion-why-turkey-is-blocking
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump made a telling move by publicly defending Mike Pence over classified documents despite their frosty relationship
- Why Turkey is blocking NATO expansion
- President Joko Widodo emphasizes collaboration, stunting prevalence decreases by 21.6%
- Arts and entertainment news | Daily Inter Lake
- Djokovic’s father poses with tennis fans waving pro-Russian flags | Tennis news
- Rocket milestone: SpaceX conducts full dress rehearsal
- McCarthy explains why he fired Schiff and Swalwell from the board
- UK shortens post-study work visa to 6 months
- New drug could bring breakthrough for people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease
- Shah Rukh Khan breathes new life into Bollywood
- Ukraine war – latest: ‘Scary’ sign Putin has become ‘reckless and emotional’; several regions hit as Russia launches ‘massive missile strike’ after tank announcement | World News
- US, Germany send main battle tanks to Ukraine – BBC News