Donald Trump made a telling move by publicly defending Mike Pence over classified documents despite their frosty relationship





Everyone seems to have classified documents stored in their homes these days. While the National Archives and the Department of Justice will have to sort through this mess, Donald Trump has weighed in on the fact that President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence find themselves in the same situation.

Last week, the former president discovered Joe Biden when he uncovered top-secret papers in a flimsy, unlocked and unsecured garage in his home in Wilmington, Delaware. Of course, this is the man whose records were seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago (and alleged photographic evidence of him flushing documents down the White House toilet while in office. ).

Donald Trump went on a rant on Truth Social about Joe Biden, writing, The White House just announced that there are NO LOGS or information of any kind about visitors to the Wilmington home and flimsy, unlocked and unsecured, but now very famous, garage. Maybe they are smarter than you think! This is one of the many places where HIGHLY CLASSIFIED documents are stored (in a big pile on the damp floor). He then boasted, Mar-a-Lago is a highly secure facility, with security cameras everywhere, and monitored by staff and our excellent Secret Service. I have INFO on everyone!

Now that Mike Pence is embroiled in a doorway of classified documents after finding files at his home in Indiana, Donald Trump is defending his former vice president, which makes no sense since they’re all in the same boat. Mike Pence is an innocent man. He has never knowingly done anything dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!, the 45th president wrote on Truth Social. What makes this article so surprising is that Donald Trump and Mike Pence have a rather frosty relationship, and the former vice president could be a contender in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Donald Trump is likely looking for GOP allies as his party begins eyeing other candidates for the next presidential race. But drawing a political line in the sand on classified documents isn’t ideal as both sides seem to be struggling to create an organized filing system.

