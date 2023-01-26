Imran places his hopes in the judicial system for the fundamental rights of PTIs





LAHORE:

As the swirling peril of the courtroom once again confronts the PTI on multiple fronts, party leader Imran Khan has urged the judiciary to show courage and step in to protect the fundamental rights of the party as a Succession of “one-sided” verdicts trump constitution-eroding rivals.

Following the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry and the ECP’s decision to choose Mohsin Naqvi as Acting Chief Minister of Punjab – a decision which Imran says is intended to tip the balance in favor of his rivals for the next polls – the PTI and PML-Q set out to elevate the struggle to the top of the judiciary against the “fascist actions” of the government.

Sources also confirmed that the PTI leader had phoned his key ally, PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi, to discuss ways in which the judiciary could be pressured to intervene.

“After God, it was the supreme judiciary best placed to provide a shield against the government’s fascist actions,” Elahi said, as quoted by sources. He assured Imran that he was certain of the role of the judiciary in the administration of justice.

“Lawyers have been urged to take legal action immediately against the government’s atrocities,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a televised address from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Imran Khan addressed the Supreme Court justices, stressing that they had been tasked with upholding the rule of law.

“The kind of verdicts given and the way the Constitution and laws are being torn up, there is no future for such a country.”

He reiterated that the nation looks to the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial for justice and the rule of law in the country.

The former Prime Minister noted that the courts and the legal fraternity have a great responsibility to ensure the rule of law in the country. “If you don’t stand up to the ongoing oppression, history will never forgive you,” Imran said addressing the judges.

“The country has become a banana republic where the law only attacks the weak.”

Imran further stressed that the PTI expects justice to protect its basic rights. “I salute the judge who repeatedly asked to produce Fawad in court but he did not,” he added.

Commenting on Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest for sedition, Imran He also asked what the party leader’s crime was. “Is it a crime to call the election commissioner a munshi (clerk)?” he asked, referring to Fawad’s press address on Tuesday.

Snapping the decision to take Fawad into custody, he called the arrest “part of a plan to rig the election”. He said PTI workers were being arrested and there were plans in place against his party, alleging that setting up the Guardian was also part of that plan.

Urging the legal community and the general public, he said now was the time to stand up against injustice as such a situation would only bring devastation to the country.

He then painted a bleak picture of the country’s future given its fate. He urged people to get rid of their fear of prisons like him and stand up for their rights and create their own destiny with courage.

“Attempts are being made to silence my voice but I will fight the status quo until the last ball. I will never give up or accept the slavery of imported rulers enforced in the country through a regime change operation.

Asking why Election Commission of Pakistan chose Mohsin Naqvi as Acting Chief Minister of Punjab, he said it is the responsibility of the electoral body to hold free and fair elections in the country as per Article 218 (3) of the Constitution.

“Did you not know his background? Didn’t you know he played a major role in the regime change operation [against PTI]? He was very active in ousting us. His channel was also involved in propaganda against us.”

Imran said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also investigated Naqvi and returned 3.5 million rupees. He said that unlike candidates given by the government, the PTI had given “neutral candidates” with a good reputation.

The former prime minister said the current regime wants to silence him, therefore, he is taking action against his party. “What did Azam Swati do? What he tweeted was his opinion. They stripped him naked. They made an objectionable video of him,” he added.

“I am not afraid of prison. I am not afraid of anything. I have seen death very closely. I believe in the almighty. I also ask others not to be afraid of prison”, a- he said and added that until the last day of his life he will continue to fight for the country.

Speaking about the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif, Imran said every child in Pakistan knew he was “Pakistan’s most credible journalist”.

“I will fight until the last ball… I will fight against them until my last breath. I am never afraid of prison. I am a free person [and] I will never accept slavery.”

‘JIT being rebuilt’

He also alleged that Naqvi and the PML-N were reconstituting the JIT (Joint Investigation Team) investigating the assassination attempt against him in Wazirabad. “I cannot hope for justice if the JIT was formed under the supervision of the Chief Justice himself.”

The PTI president said JIT members were being pressured to distance themselves from the investigation as it would have established the plot to assassinate him.

“Unfortunately, we cannot find the killers of Liaquat Ali Khan and Benazir Bhutto because those responsible for these incidents are powerful. Being a former prime minister and having a government in the province, I could not register an FIR in my case,” he lamented.

Imran reiterated that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were involved in the assassination attempt on his life. “That’s why they are trying to cover up by manipulating the investigation and reshuffling the investigation team.”

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Wednesday, a number of PTI supporters gathered outside the residence of former prime minister Zaman Park after party leaders claimed the government had drawn up plans to arrest Imran Khan. .

Speculation was rife in the PTI camp that the police would arrest Imran. A large number of party leaders, including Fawad and Farrukh Habib, and workers rushed to Imran’s residence and staged a protest.

The workers under attack have sworn to defend their leader at all costs, affirming their determination to remain vigilant outside the residence to resist any attempt to arrest their leader.

Additionally, following Fawad’s arrest, Imran convened senior party leaders to discuss a response strategy to the current situation. A potentiality of its own threat was also discussed.

According to the sources, the PTI leader told party leaders that the “imported government” could never stop him because “220 million people stood with the PTI”.

“Since the coalition leaders were also facing court cases, they would not arrest me,” he added.

To anticipate the alleged plan to arrest the former prime minister, the meeting decided that the partial workers would remain camped outside Imran’s residence and take turns in two shifts.

In the first shift, workers from different towns of Lahore would perform their duties while in the second shift, workers from other districts including Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Okara and Gujarat would guard the residence.

The PTI also decided to organize a national demonstration against the arrest of the PTI leader and the vindictive actions of the government.

Meanwhile, during his televised address, the former prime minister said there were two segments in Pakistani society and the interests of one, which was a minority, did not match the interests of the country.

“There are two segments of Pakistani society. One is corrupt and plunders everything. They flee the country when it is in trouble. The stake of this segment is not aligned with Pakistan. But there is a another segment that is in the majority and its life depends on Pakistan.”

Imran said he thinks the institutions will never support those who have nothing to do with this country. “But unfortunately they supported those who overthrew our government. Just google what our own institutions pointed out against those people,” he added.

Criticizing the government for messing up the economy, Imran said the way it is run, the system will completely stop working.

“During our tenure wheat was Rs 75 today it is Rs 135. Petrol and diesel prices are low in the international market today compared to our tenure and more inflation is coming. “

The PTI chief said that Pakistan has never had so much financial difficulty as it is going through these days. However, he added that the leaders were busy eliminating their corruption cases.

“Ask anyone, businessman or wage earner, how they are doing. Pakistan has a system of oppression and injustice and we must wage jihad against it,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2397668/imran-pins-hopes-in-judiciary-for-ptis-basic-rights The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

