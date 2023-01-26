Zelensky reveals if he would support Boris Johnson to return as Prime Minister





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed his 'special bond' with Boris Johnson – but said it was 'not right' for him to support any bid to bring the former prime minister back. Mr. Zelensky was questioned during an interview with Sky News on his relationship with the former British Prime Minister, whom he previously called a "true friend" during Mr Johnson's final days in office. Mr Johnson was one of Ukraine's most vocal supporters on the world stage after the Russian invasion began last year, and since leaving Number 10 he has continued to offer his support for Mr. Zelensky. But Mr Zelensky insisted it was not right for him to back a return offer, saying he had a good relationship with Rishi Sunak. Boris Johnson with Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine last week " height="1711″ width="2565″ layout="responsive" class="inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" on="tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)" tabindex="0″ role="button" data-gallery-length="2″ i-amphtml-layout="responsive">< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.7057%"/> Boris Johnson with Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine last week (Handout) I think it's not right for me to back Johnson to be prime minister, Mr Zelensky said Sky News presenter Kay Burley. We have a good relationship with Sunak. I think we had a longer relationship with Johnson, because it was longer. I saw Johnson in different situations, I didn't see him in war, then in full-scale war, that's why we have a special relationship. Mr Zelensky also declined to say whether Mr Johnson should get an official role representing the UK to Ukraine, appearing to laugh at the suggestion and indicating he may not be ready for such a role . When asked if he wanted to see him in the role of envoy, he replied: Will he be Britain's ambassador to Ukraine? With pleasure, with pleasure. He's a good guy. I'm not sure he's ready for it because who knows? With pleasure, with pleasure, really. The Ukrainian leader also used the interview to warn that the United States and Germany should not delay in sending tanks to the country. In a major breakthrough, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this week approved the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv, while the United States confirmed it would send 31 M1 Abrams tanks. The UK had already become the first Western country to pledge main battle tanks, with around 14 Challenger 2s pledged by Mr Sunak. Mr. Zelensky said: Overall, I am grateful to the world for its support for Ukraine. But if we speak frankly and honestly with you, the number of tanks and the delivery time are of crucial and critical importance, in relation to the decision that has been made. We have approved crates of weapons to send to us, but have yet to receive them. Sometimes the delivery of weapons takes months, you know? He said he blames no one, but added that a sense of relief only comes after the weapons, which our partners give us, are already in use by our military.

