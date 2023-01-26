Politics
Face Your Own Debt, China Tells US on Zambia Debt Relief | Business and Economics News
Washington and Beijing are vying for influence in Africa, where Chinese banks are the main lenders.
The Chinese government has said the United States should stop pressuring Beijing for Zambian debt relief and focus on preventing a government default at home, which could have repercussions on the country. ‘Mondial economy.
The greatest contribution the United States can make to debt problems outside the country is to face up to its own debt problem and stop sabotaging the active efforts of other sovereign countries to solve their debt problems. debt, the Chinese embassy in Zambia said in a statement on Tuesday.
The US government has a $31.4 trillion cap on how much it can borrow, and it hit that limit on Thursday.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen put in place extraordinary measures to ensure that the US government could continue to pay its bills in the short term, then traveled to Africa. During a visit to Zambia, she said it was crucial for the country to discharge its heavy debt burden from China.
The country failed to make a bond payment of $42.5 million in November 2020, becoming the first sovereign country in Africa to default during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has already taken far too long to solve this case, Yellen said on Monday.
Washington is trying to woo African nations as the influence on the continent of its rivals, Russia and China, grows.
During his visit to Africa, which also included Senegal and South Africa, Yellen pushed to expand trade and commerce relations with the United States.
The United States is all about Africa, and all about Africa, Yellen said Friday in Dakar, touting the fruits of a mutually beneficial new US economic strategy toward Africa.
In responding to Yellen, China focused on the battle between Republican lawmakers and Democratic President Joe Bidens’ administration over raising the US debt ceiling to allow more borrowing to keep government going.
Even if the United States solves its debt problem one day, it is not qualified to make groundless accusations or pressure other countries out of selfish interest, according to the statement from the Chinese Embassy.
Chinese development banks have become the main lenders to poor countries around the world for natural resources, transport and energy projects, although such loans have declined sharply and steadily since 2016, according to the Global Development Policy Center of China. Boston University.
New loan commitments fell to eight projects worth $3.7 billion in 2021 from a peak of 151 projects worth $80 billion in 2016, according to data compiled by the center.
Currently, 22 low-income African countries are either already in debt distress or at high risk of debt distress, according to UK-based Chatham House. Chinese lenders account for 12% of Africa’s private and public external debt, which has increased more than fivefold to $696 billion between 2000 and 2020.
Washington has repeatedly expressed concerns in recent weeks about Beijing’s alignment with Moscow as Russia carries out its invasion of Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in December he expected his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to visit in 2023. If that were to happen, analysts say the visit could be interpreted as a protest show of solidarity in the midst of the war in Ukraine.
Last month, then-Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi suggested that China deepen its ties with Russia in the coming year.
He also blamed the United States for deteriorating relations between the world’s two largest economies, saying Beijing had firmly rejected Washington’s misguided China policy of pressuring trade and technology and criticizing China on human rights and claims over a wide swath of the Western Pacific. .
