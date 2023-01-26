Imran Khan confident of electoral victory, backs IMF role in Pakistan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would support the continued role of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in stabilizing the economy and avoiding a default as the ousted leader remains confident of a return to power this year , Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

In an interview, Imran, who was removed from office last year following a no-confidence vote, said he hoped to secure a majority in the election. While his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has continued to press for snap elections, they are due to take place after August.

– Advertising –

The PTI chief said he was preparing a “radical” plan to shore up an economy he said will be in even worse shape by then.

“If we come to power, we won’t have much time,” said the former prime minister, who was criticized when his party came to power in 2018 but then was slow to approach the government. IMF.

Now, on a question regarding the continuation of the IMF, with whom the country finally signed a disbursement package of around $6.5 billion to Pakistan which remains stuck amid issues with the lender’s demands, he said: “We have no choice now.”

– Advertising –

The IMF has called for fiscal measures to reduce the budget deficit, such as additional revenue commitments, an increase in the PDL and GST on petroleum products, and an increase in electricity and gas tariffs.

Pakistan’s economy is currently going through one of the worst phases in its history, as the cash-strapped country struggles to secure inflows from bilateral and multilateral institutions while the crucial IMF program remains in the doldrums.

Moreover, with interest rates already at 17%, inflation hitting 24.5% in December and declining foreign exchange reserves, Pakistan still urgently needs external financing.

Reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have suffered a significant depletion in recent months and stand at $4,601.2 million, according to the latest SBP data.

“We will have to develop policies like never before in our country,” Khan said. “We fear a Sri Lanka-like situation,” he said, referring to the default in Sri Lanka.

Imran said he would reappoint Senator Shaukat Tarin as finance minister after holding the post in the previous PTI administration.

In one of the latest major moves by his government, Imran announced in February last year the reduction of the price of petroleum products by Rs10 per liter and electricity tariff by Rs5 per unit.

This decision triggered a dispute that blocked the IMF program.

The ex-prime minister said his decision was based on getting cheap fuel from Russia. Imran met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in February last year, the day Russia invaded Ukraine.

He said President Putin in his talks pledged to help Pakistan with energy supply.

On foreign relations, Imran said he will pursue an independent foreign policy that does not rely on any country like the United States or China.

The PTI chief said he had a great relationship with former President Donald Trump, but ties soured under his successor. “It wasn’t until Joe Biden came in that for some reason I saw there was some reluctance there,” he said, adding that he thought it was. was produced because the United States needed someone to blame for its exit from Afghanistan.

Advertising

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://minutemirror.com.pk/imran-khan-confident-of-election-win-backs-imf-role-in-pakistan-88242/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos