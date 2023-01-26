WHO confused, we are confused too!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo opened the National Coordination Meeting for Covid-19 Management Transition and 2023 National Economic Recovery at AA Maramis Building, Ministry of Finance Headquarters, Jakarta on Thursday (26/1/2023 ). In his remarks, Jokowi expressed gratitude at all levels of central government to the regions that have worked hard for three years to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and restore the economy. “A very difficult challenge, a difficult problem that we were facing at that time,” he said. According to Jokowi, there were no standards or guidelines for the management of Covid-19 at the beginning of 2020. This is because no one has experience in managing this problem. “We remember when the WHO first passed it on, I asked them, the president doesn’t need to wear a mask, only those who wear masks cough, that’s all. they get,” Jokowi said, recounting his discussion with the WHO. “In less than a week, everyone is wearing masks. They are confused, we are confused too,” continued the head of state. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi reveals RI’s sad story of being hit by a pandemic (mg/mg)



