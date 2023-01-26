BTA. Minister of Innovation and Growth Pulev: deepening strategic dialogue with Turkey among Bulgaria’s main priorities





YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. One of the main priorities of the Bulgarian state and government is to deepen the strategic dialogue with key partners, such as Turkey, acting Minister of Innovation and Growth Alexander Pulev said here on Thursday. during the opening of the International Business and Investment Forum in Istanbul, organized by the Agency InvestBulgaria. Pulev noted that there is strong political will and economic conditions for this. A month ago, a historic agreement was signed after the high-level meeting between Presidents Rumen Radev of Bulgaria and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. This is proof of strong political will. Minister Pulev pointed out that the delegation to the forum included three Bulgarian ministers, seven mayors, representatives of local authorities in key regions of Bulgaria and leading Turkish companies, which is further proof of the strong political will for dialogue. strategic. According to Pulev, Turkey is a key foreign trade partner of Bulgaria, ranking in the top five in terms of exports (more than 2.5 billion euros for the period January – November 2022), with a growth of almost 33% compared to 2021. On an import basis, Turkey is among Bulgaria’s top three trading partners with over €4.3 billion (January – November 2022) and a growth of 55, 4% compared to 2021, Minister Pulev said. “We have the ambition to reach 10 billion euros in exchanges,” added the minister. Pulev pointed out that trade between Bulgaria and Turkey in the period 2017-2021 amounted to 22.8 billion euros and that Turkish direct investments in Bulgaria exceeded 1 billion euros. He also pointed out that more than 2,200 Turkish companies have so far chosen Bulgaria as their preferred place to do business, among them companies such as Alcomet, Teklas, Sark. “Through the InvestBulgaria Agency, the organizer of this Forum, we have prioritized 29 companies that have received additional state incentives,” Pulev said. He added that Turkish investors have created more than 4,300 jobs in Bulgaria and another similar forum will be organized on February 16. Minister Pulev thanked the Turkish investors who are actively working in Bulgaria.

