"I want to live well alone" in "Let's live well together" by Xi Jinping… Wealthy Chinese, rush to immigration overseas
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the 2nd plenary session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (middle swordsman) of the Communist Party of China held in Beijing on 9.2023.01.10. Beijing = Xinhua/Newsis
Bloomberg News reported on the 25th that China abolished the “zero corona” policy maintained after the outbreak of the new coronavirus infection (Corona 19) in December last year, and the rich, who became free to leave overseas, are leaving China one after another. After suffering strong control and oppression from the authorities in the process of implementing zero crown, there are fears that President Xi Jinping will reinforce the “common prosperity” stance that strangles the wealthy in the third term. It’s to blame.
According to the real estate company “Juwai IQI”, so far this year, requests from Chinese people to buy real estate abroad have increased by 55% compared to last year. Searches and mentions of the keyword “immigration” on social networks such as WeChat also increased fivefold. Sovirovs, a Canadian immigration law firm, said: “Over the past six months, bookings of immigration advice from Chinese clients have increased rapidly. There are many people who want to emigrate as soon as possible. New Zealand immigration consultancy “Express Immigration” also said: “Inquiries from Chinese clients are pouring in.”
The anti-China rush also extends to the middle class. The truly rich have been planning contingency plans for years. Those currently considering immigration tend to have smaller wealth, such as middle class and corporate executives.
According to a report by Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse in September last year, the number of wealthy Chinese people with more than $50 million (about 60 billion won) is 32,000, the second in the world after the United States. As a result, global financial firms are accelerating their efforts to attract Chinese customers who want to migrate overseas. JP Morgan Chase and Julius Bear are targeting Chinese customers by deploying dedicated Chinese-speaking staff in San Francisco and Zurich, Switzerland.
There is also an analysis that the process of leaving China by the rich will act as pressure to lower the value of the yuan. French investment bank Natixis estimates that even before COVID-19, the exodus of China’s wealthiest class led to capital outflows of around $150 billion a year, and it will further increase this. year. In addition, Chinese trips abroad for good are also very likely to accelerate the outflow of funds.
Beijing =
Source: Donga
