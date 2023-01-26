Government bill for Boris Johnson’s partygate legal advice stands at 222,000





Boris Johnson The Government plans to pay up to £222,000 in legal fees to help Boris Johnson defend himself against allegations he misled Parliament over the party gate, MPs have heard. Law firm Peters and Peters won a contract worth £129,700 in August 2021 to advise Mr Johnson during the investigation into his conduct by the House of Commons Privileges Committee. At a meeting of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) on Thursday, Permanent Cabinet Secretary Alex Chisholm revealed that the amount had since risen to 222,000, due to the length of the investigation by the Privileges Committee. But he admitted that it was not a limit and could increase again depending on the length of the investigation. He said: At the moment we have estimated it to be up to a figure of 200,000, which has been published as 222,000 to be precise. We hope and anticipate that this will be a maximum number, but we obviously do not want to anticipate and certainly cannot regulate the conduct of the committee, which is entirely up to them. The Privileges Committee is investigating whether the former Prime Minister was in contempt of Parliament by repeatedly telling the House of Commons that there were no anti-lockdown parties in Downing Street. The contract with Peters and Peters has already paid for the legal advice of KC principal Lord Pannick, who has produced two opinions on the investigation. Lord Pannick (Aaron Chown/PA) The first was posted on the government website in September 2021 and claimed that the Privileges Committee was taking unfair procedure and a fundamentally wrong approach. This advice was rejected by the Privileges Committee, which said it was based on a systemic misunderstanding of parliamentary process and misplaced analogies to criminal law. When asked by PACAC on Thursday, Cabinet Secretary Oliver Dowden admitted it was unusual for such notices to be published, but said it had happened before. Mr Chisholm told the committee that it was normal for the government to pay the legal fees of former ministers when an investigation into their ministerial conduct and the contract with Peters and Peters had come under very close scrutiny from from all concerned. Lord Pannicks’ second opinion was not published, but Mr Dowden was unable to say why as he had not been a minister at the time.

