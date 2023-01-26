BBC film about Indian Prime Minister Modi’s role in 2002 Gujarat riots sparks government ire





The ban on the BBC documentary comes after a proposal by the government to give its Press Information Office and other fact-checking agencies the power to remove information found to be untrue or untrue from digital platforms. The Editors Guild of India urged the government to withdraw the proposal, saying such a change would amount to censorship. Tensions over the issue flared in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Wednesday (January 25), where a group of students from Jamia Millia University said they planned to screen the banned documentary. This prompted dozens of police equipped with tear gas and riot gear to gather outside the campus gates. Police officers, some in plainclothes, clashed with protesting students and arrested at least half a dozen people, who were then taken away in a van. Now is the time for Indian youth to expose the truth that everyone knows. We know what the prime minister is doing to society, said Liya Shareef, 20, a geography student and member of student group Fraternity Movement. Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi cut electricity and internet on its campus on Tuesday before the documentary was screened by a student union. Authorities said the screening would disrupt peace on campus, but students nonetheless watched the documentary on their laptops and mobile phones after sharing it on messaging services such as Telegram and WhatsApp. The documentary also caused a storm in other Indian universities. Authorities at Hyderabad University have launched an investigation after a group of students showed the banned documentary earlier this week. In the southern state of Kerala, workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party staged protests on Tuesday after some student groups affiliated with rival political parties defied the ban and filtered the broadcast. The first part of the documentary, released last week by the BBC for its UK audience, brings to life the most controversial episode of Modis’ political career when he was chief minister of Gujarat state in 2002, when more than 1,000 people were killed in anti-Muslim attacks. riots. Modi has denied allegations that authorities under his leadership authorized and even encouraged bloodshed, and the Supreme Court said it found no evidence to prosecute him. Last year, he rejected a petition filed by a Muslim victim challenging Modi’s exoneration. The first part of the BBC documentary draws on interviews with riot victims, journalists and human rights activists, who say Modi looked the other way during the riots. It cites, for the first time, a secret British diplomatic inquiry which concluded that Modi was “directly responsible” for the “climate of impunity”. The film includes testimony from then British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw that the British investigation found that the violence by Hindu nationalists was aimed at “purging Muslims from Hindu areas” and had all the “characteristics of ‘ethnic cleansing’. Suspicions that Modi was quietly supporting the riots led the United States, United Kingdom and European Union to deny him a visa, a decision that has since been reversed.

